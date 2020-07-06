AKEBIAN-FRUIT ORCHIDS SPOTTED IN TAEAN

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
A colony of the endangered Akebian-fruit orchids has been found recently on Anmyeondo Island near Taean. Curiously, twelve flower stalks with yellow blossoms were found at one spot.
Small yellow blossoms adorn the brown leafless stems. Bright yellow stamens are visible among the golden petals. These are Akebian-fruit orchids. This is a rare plant designated as Class 2 Endangered Species and is also included in the Red List of Threatened Species. It lives off rotten mycelia. Recently, a resident of Anmyeondo Island discovered an orchid colony outside the island's forest barrier. It's unusual to find 12 flower stalks growing at one spot and even rarer for them to have all blossomed. One or two stalks have been spotted in Jeju or Boseong, Jeollanam-do Province, but not in this quantity.
[Soundbite] BAEK DONG-HWA(DISCOVERER OF ORCHIDS) : "Four years ago, one flower stalk grew up. But this year there are many more stalks, a telling sign that the environment has improved."
The existence of an Akebian-fruit orchid colony on Anmyeondo Island can be attributed to the oceanic climate and pine trees that helped maintain the right level of humidity.
[Soundbite] AHN GYU-WON(FOREST RESOURCE INSTITUTE IN CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO PROV.) : "Situated in the west coast climate zone, Anmyeondo Island is home to the unique Anmyeon pine tree and rare plants such as berchemias, calanthes, and Akebian-fruit orchids. So, it's important to take care of them consistently."
The Forest Resource Institute in Chungcheongnam-do Province built a fence to protect the rare orchids from the increasing number of visitors wanting to get a glimpse of the rare sight.
A colony of the endangered Akebian-fruit orchids has been found recently on Anmyeondo Island near Taean. Curiously, twelve flower stalks with yellow blossoms were found at one spot.
