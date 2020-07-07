CASE OF FIRECRACKERS SET OFF BY U.S. SOLDIERS News Today 입력 2020.07.07 (15:14) 수정 2020.07.07 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A group of U.S. soldiers, even without wearing face masks, wildly set off fireworks at Haeundae Beach in the southern port city Busan over the weekend. While complaining about police's lenient handling of the disturbance, local residents are also calling for strong measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



[Pkg]



A host of firecrackers explode from a hotel near Haeundae Beach in Busan. People are startled and disturbed by the thundering sounds and sparks falling from the sky. They tried to discourage the disturbance, worrying that it could injure those passing under the building. But the wild fireworks party continued.



[Soundbite] (WITNESS(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I was terrified to see that the firecrackers were still burning, as I was with my children."



Dozens of foreigners created a disturbance by setting off firecrackers from a hotel and a street at Heundae Beach last Saturday. Police assume the American soldiers set off firecrackers at passers-by and nearby buildings in celebration of Independence Day in the U.S. Many citizens reported the dangerous act to police, but just one American soldier was fined for committing a misdemeanor. It has also been confirmed that a USFK soldier was found to have been drunk driving near Haeundae Beach. Rep. Ha Tae-kyung from the Haeundae District insisted on social media that all people involved in the incident must be held responsible and punished strictly, since their acts threatened public safety. Local civic groups held a press conference and demanded an official apology from the USFK. They also called for measures to prevent further incidents.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-HWA(CIVIC GROUP OFFICIAL) : "What right do they have to threaten our lives and safety and not even wear masks? And why aren't they punished accordingly?"



Police explained that they ended the disturbance by just breaking up the party in a non-forcible manner, since there were no casualties. They also promised to deal with similar incidents with tougher measures in the future. With mounting complaints, it seems the dispute will likely continue for the time being.

