KIM JONG-UN SPOTTED AT GRANDFATHER'S MEMORIAL News Today 입력 2020.07.08 (16:05) 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun today to mark the 26th anniversary of Kim Il-sung's death. The North Korean state newspaper Rodong Sinmun featured a photograph of Kim and his government officials paying respect at the memorial without wearing masks. The North Korean leader was rumored to have been in bad health when he failed to show up at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Kim Il-sung's birthday on April 15th.

