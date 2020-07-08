기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

GOVT MEASURES TO STABILIZE REAL ESTATE MARKETS
입력 2020.07.08 (16:08) 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
GOVT MEASURES TO STABILIZE REAL ESTATE MARKETS
동영상영역 끝
NEWS BRIEF 다음기사 NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Policymakers are preparing another set of measures to tamp down the heated real estate market. The ruling Democratic Party plans to pass property-related bills including the imposition of heavy taxes on owners of multiple homes during the July session. However, the opposition United Future Party criticized the inconsistency of government policy and proposed a deregulation plan to boost supply.

[Pkg]

​The Democratic Party vowed to use all its resources to eradicate real estate speculation.
Part of the measures include levying heavier taxes on owners of multiples homes and speculators. Financial assistance programs will be provided to select groups including first time home buyers, and taxes will be lowered for long-time homeowners. The ruling party plans reduce the burden of tenants and provide more housings to actual home buyers. The DP stressed that relevant bills will be passed during the July parliamentary session.

[Soundbite] CHO JEONG-SIK(CHAIR OF POLICY PLANNING COMMITTEE, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We plan to review follow-up plans of previous real estate measures and table a revised bill as soon as possible to pass it during the July session."

However, during an emegency meeting, the main opposition United Future Party highlighted that real estate speculation was fueled by the government's inconsistent policies. The conservative bloc pointed out that tax and loan restriction plans will only deter actual home buyers. The UFP also mentioned that real estate laws should be focused on expanding supply rather than suppressing demand. Some even proposed boosting housing supply by increasing the floor space index and relaxing the requirements for redevelopment or reconstruction.

[Soundbite] LEE JONG-BAE(CHAIR OF POLICY PLANNING COMMITTEE, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "We will push for reliable and trustworthy real estate policies. We will also work to stabilize prices in the market by steadily expanding supply."

Meanwhile, the Justice Party proposed legislating a law that forces high-ranking officials in Cheong Wa Dae, the government, and the National Assembly to sell homes they own but don't reside in.
  • GOVT MEASURES TO STABILIZE REAL ESTATE MARKETS
    • 입력 2020.07.08 (16:08)
    • 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46)
    News Today
GOVT MEASURES TO STABILIZE REAL ESTATE MARKETS
[Anchor Lead]

Policymakers are preparing another set of measures to tamp down the heated real estate market. The ruling Democratic Party plans to pass property-related bills including the imposition of heavy taxes on owners of multiple homes during the July session. However, the opposition United Future Party criticized the inconsistency of government policy and proposed a deregulation plan to boost supply.

[Pkg]

​The Democratic Party vowed to use all its resources to eradicate real estate speculation.
Part of the measures include levying heavier taxes on owners of multiples homes and speculators. Financial assistance programs will be provided to select groups including first time home buyers, and taxes will be lowered for long-time homeowners. The ruling party plans reduce the burden of tenants and provide more housings to actual home buyers. The DP stressed that relevant bills will be passed during the July parliamentary session.

[Soundbite] CHO JEONG-SIK(CHAIR OF POLICY PLANNING COMMITTEE, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "We plan to review follow-up plans of previous real estate measures and table a revised bill as soon as possible to pass it during the July session."

However, during an emegency meeting, the main opposition United Future Party highlighted that real estate speculation was fueled by the government's inconsistent policies. The conservative bloc pointed out that tax and loan restriction plans will only deter actual home buyers. The UFP also mentioned that real estate laws should be focused on expanding supply rather than suppressing demand. Some even proposed boosting housing supply by increasing the floor space index and relaxing the requirements for redevelopment or reconstruction.

[Soundbite] LEE JONG-BAE(CHAIR OF POLICY PLANNING COMMITTEE, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "We will push for reliable and trustworthy real estate policies. We will also work to stabilize prices in the market by steadily expanding supply."

Meanwhile, the Justice Party proposed legislating a law that forces high-ranking officials in Cheong Wa Dae, the government, and the National Assembly to sell homes they own but don't reside in.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.