기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.07.08 (16:10) 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
NEWS BRIEF
동영상영역 끝
TENSIONS RISE BETWEEN CHOO MI AE-YOON SEOK-YOUL 다음기사 TENSIONS RISE BETWEEN CHOO MI AE-YOON SEOK-YOUL
[Anchor Lead]

Cheong Wa Dae Chief of Staff Noh Young-min wrote on his social media site today that he will sell his apartment in Seoul by the end of this month. His decision to sell the Seoul property came when his plan to sell his vacant apartment in Cheongju rather than the one in Seoul where his family lives was seen as an attempt to keep the more lucrative apartment.
Jin Air announced today its plan to send special flights to the Philippines and Guam to bring back Korean students and businessmen grounded there due to the COVID-19 pandemic and take Filipino nationals and Guam residents currently in Korea back to their homes. Korea's low-cost carrier has been operating special flights for the Korean nationals in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries since April.

  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2020.07.08 (16:10)
    • 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46)
    News Today
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

Cheong Wa Dae Chief of Staff Noh Young-min wrote on his social media site today that he will sell his apartment in Seoul by the end of this month. His decision to sell the Seoul property came when his plan to sell his vacant apartment in Cheongju rather than the one in Seoul where his family lives was seen as an attempt to keep the more lucrative apartment.
Jin Air announced today its plan to send special flights to the Philippines and Guam to bring back Korean students and businessmen grounded there due to the COVID-19 pandemic and take Filipino nationals and Guam residents currently in Korea back to their homes. Korea's low-cost carrier has been operating special flights for the Korean nationals in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries since April.

kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.