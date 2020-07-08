NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.07.08 (16:10) 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Cheong Wa Dae Chief of Staff Noh Young-min wrote on his social media site today that he will sell his apartment in Seoul by the end of this month. His decision to sell the Seoul property came when his plan to sell his vacant apartment in Cheongju rather than the one in Seoul where his family lives was seen as an attempt to keep the more lucrative apartment.

Jin Air announced today its plan to send special flights to the Philippines and Guam to bring back Korean students and businessmen grounded there due to the COVID-19 pandemic and take Filipino nationals and Guam residents currently in Korea back to their homes. Korea's low-cost carrier has been operating special flights for the Korean nationals in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries since April.





