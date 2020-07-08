TENSIONS RISE BETWEEN CHOO MI AE-YOON SEOK-YOUL News Today 입력 2020.07.08 (16:11) 수정 2020.07.08 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Discord between the justice minister and the top prosecutor is deepening by the day in relation to a collusion case involving prosecutors and the news media. Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday openly pressed Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl to swiftly follow her order and back off from his plan to oversee the investigation. Yoon has yet to issue a response and pundits speculate he may end up not conveying a stance at all.



[Pkg]



​"Don't hesitate or linger and swiftly implement the minister's order." Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae has issued an ultimatum on Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl. She has reiterated the call for him to follow her order, first given six days ago, regarding command authority over a collusion case. Choo said Yoon inappropriately tried to intervene in the investigation that involves a ranking prosecutor close to the chief prosecutor himself. She asserted that her order is justified as failing to do so would be dereliction of her duty. She also refuted the opinion of senior prosecutors who argued that excluding the chief prosecutor's command authority over an investigation is illegal. Choo cited Article 8 of the Public Prosecutor’s Office Act, claiming she has the final authority in the prosecution. She also said she will take the legal and political responsibility, making it clear she has no intent to step back. On the same day this strong-worded statement was issued, Choo also abruptly took an unscheduled leave. The gesture implies she will not seek any compromise. Meanwhile prosecutor Chung Jin-woong at the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office in charge of the collusion case has

unveiled that his team obtained many important leads and are approaching the truth. He also addressed fairness concerns saying the investigation is proceeding in an unbiased manner. But the Supreme Prosecutors' Office said that is only Chung's own view and the investigation team is not following the command of a senior council. Top prosecutor Yoon has much to contemplate. Requesting his command authority and introducing an independent counsel have all become difficult following the minister's remarks. Some say it may take longer for Yoon to issue a response. In this case, Minister Choo is likely to set a deadline and direct another order.

