[Anchor Lead]
Heavyweight ruling party lawmaker Lee Nak-yon acknowledged the limitations of the government's real estate policy in an interview with KBS radio today. He explained the current policy of regulating specific regions to curb the demand is not effective, as the housing market is oversupplied with liquidity. Lee proposed measures to increase the supply of houses in areas near subway stations. But he cautioned against the hasty easing of regulations on greenbelt zones and apartment reconstruction.
- FORM. PM ADMITS LIMITATIONS IN REAL ESTATE POLICY
- 입력 2020.07.09 (15:09)
- 수정 2020.07.09 (16:46)
Heavyweight ruling party lawmaker Lee Nak-yon acknowledged the limitations of the government's real estate policy in an interview with KBS radio today. He explained the current policy of regulating specific regions to curb the demand is not effective, as the housing market is oversupplied with liquidity. Lee proposed measures to increase the supply of houses in areas near subway stations. But he cautioned against the hasty easing of regulations on greenbelt zones and apartment reconstruction.
