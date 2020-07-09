기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

FORM. PM ADMITS LIMITATIONS IN REAL ESTATE POLICY
입력 2020.07.09 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.09 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
FORM. PM ADMITS LIMITATIONS IN REAL ESTATE POLICY
동영상영역 끝
OFFICIALS OF RELIGIOUS SECT ARRESTED 다음기사 OFFICIALS OF RELIGIOUS SECT ARRESTED
[Anchor Lead]

Heavyweight ruling party lawmaker Lee Nak-yon acknowledged the limitations of the government's real estate policy in an interview with KBS radio today. He explained the current policy of regulating specific regions to curb the demand is not effective, as the housing market is oversupplied with liquidity. Lee proposed measures to increase the supply of houses in areas near subway stations. But he cautioned against the hasty easing of regulations on greenbelt zones and apartment reconstruction.
  • FORM. PM ADMITS LIMITATIONS IN REAL ESTATE POLICY
    • 입력 2020.07.09 (15:09)
    • 수정 2020.07.09 (16:46)
    News Today
FORM. PM ADMITS LIMITATIONS IN REAL ESTATE POLICY
[Anchor Lead]

Heavyweight ruling party lawmaker Lee Nak-yon acknowledged the limitations of the government's real estate policy in an interview with KBS radio today. He explained the current policy of regulating specific regions to curb the demand is not effective, as the housing market is oversupplied with liquidity. Lee proposed measures to increase the supply of houses in areas near subway stations. But he cautioned against the hasty easing of regulations on greenbelt zones and apartment reconstruction.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.