입력 2020.07.09 (15:12) 수정 2020.07.09 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In a video conference for a finance ministerial meeting of the Group of 20 economies and the Paris Forum yesterday, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called for building a stronger international financial safety net as a way to address the current COVID-19 pandemic and other future global crises. He also introduced the nation's precautionary measures to mitigate fluctuations in capital flow.
The Minimum Wage Commission convened its sixth meeting and is making last-minute efforts to broker a compromise between labor and management. Earlier the labor sector demanded a 16.4 percent hike that would raise the current hourly wage to ten-thousand won. By contrast, the management side proposed a 2.1 percent slash from this year for a wage of 8,410 won per hour. The commission must produce an agreement by mid-July at the latest, since August 5 is the deadline for officially announcing next year's minimum wage.
    News Today
