ALBINO MARTEN SPOTTED AT SEORAKSAN MOUNTAIN News Today 입력 2020.07.09 (15:15) 수정 2020.07.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



An albino marten was spotted in Seoraksan Mountain for the first time in two years. The white animal covers a vast area together with other martens.



[Pkg]



The marten, a Class 2 endangered species in Korea, rubs against a tree. It's an albino with white fur covering the entire body. The rare animal was captured through a motion-detecting camera on Seoraksan Mountain back in April. The albino marten that was first discovered in September 2018 has reappeared again looking healthy. Albinism refers to the absence of melanic pigments, resulting in white skin and fur in animals. Albino animals are often abandoned by their groups because they are easily spotted by predators. Interestingly, this one lives with other martens. Moreover, the animal's range of activity is more than 30 percent wider than that of regular martens.



[Soundbite] KIM BO-HYUN(KOREA NAT'L PARK RESEARCH INSTITUTE) : "As ecological studies on martens have been insufficient, the recent discovery of the albino animal and its range of activity can provide meaningful information on the ecology of martens."



A halcyon, a rare summer migratory bird, has been spotted on Gyeryongsan Mountain recently. Also called the fire bird, it has red feathers and a red beak. About ten halcyons spend summer on Gyeryongsan Mountain every year.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-CHEOL(KOREA NATIONAL PARK SERVICE) : "Halcyons live in unpolluted valleys and dense forests near mountains. The birds have been spotted preying on insects, frogs and other amphibians."



The Korea National Park Service ascribes the increase in the number of rare creatures in the nation to a healthier forest ecosystem.

