기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MAYOR FOUND TO BE SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
입력 2020.07.10 (14:59) 수정 2020.07.10 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
MAYOR FOUND TO BE SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
동영상영역 끝
SEOUL METRO LINE 9 TO POSTPONE STRIKE 다음기사 SEOUL METRO LINE 9 TO POSTPONE STRIKE
[Anchor Lead]

Mayor Park Won-soon cancelled all his appointments yesterday morning before leaving the official residence. He said something strange to his daughter before he left, which caused her to report her father missing when she couldn't reach him. The Seoul mayor was reportedly sued for sexual harassment.

[Pkg]

​The Seoul city government announced at 10:40 AM Thursday local time, that Mayor Park Won-soon's appointments scheduled for the afternoon were cancelled. Park reportedly told his spokespersons' office that he wasn't feeling well due to the heavy workload in recent weeks. Four minutes later, Mayor Park left the official residence in northern Seoul carrying a backpack. He said something strange to his daughter as he left the residence. A surveilance camera footage shows he was near Waryong Park at 10:53am. His phone has been turned off since then and his daughter reported him missing to the police after failing to reach him for over six hours.

[Soundbite] LEE BYEONG-SEOK (SEONGBUK POLICE STATION, SEOUL) : "The first call was received at 5:17 PM. The search began around 5:30."

New facts came to light while police officers and firefighters were searching for him. Mayor Park was sued for sexual harassment two days earlier. His former secretary had visited the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to file charges and was questioned.

[Soundbite] CHOI IK-SOO(DETECTIVE DIVISION, SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY) : "Charges against Mayor Park have been filed at the SMPA and the case is under investigation."

According to her testimony, she had been sexually harassed several times since she started working for him in 2017. But it remains unclear whether this lawsuit had anything to do with Mayor Park's death.
  • MAYOR FOUND TO BE SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
    • 입력 2020.07.10 (14:59)
    • 수정 2020.07.10 (16:46)
    News Today
MAYOR FOUND TO BE SUED FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
[Anchor Lead]

Mayor Park Won-soon cancelled all his appointments yesterday morning before leaving the official residence. He said something strange to his daughter before he left, which caused her to report her father missing when she couldn't reach him. The Seoul mayor was reportedly sued for sexual harassment.

[Pkg]

​The Seoul city government announced at 10:40 AM Thursday local time, that Mayor Park Won-soon's appointments scheduled for the afternoon were cancelled. Park reportedly told his spokespersons' office that he wasn't feeling well due to the heavy workload in recent weeks. Four minutes later, Mayor Park left the official residence in northern Seoul carrying a backpack. He said something strange to his daughter as he left the residence. A surveilance camera footage shows he was near Waryong Park at 10:53am. His phone has been turned off since then and his daughter reported him missing to the police after failing to reach him for over six hours.

[Soundbite] LEE BYEONG-SEOK (SEONGBUK POLICE STATION, SEOUL) : "The first call was received at 5:17 PM. The search began around 5:30."

New facts came to light while police officers and firefighters were searching for him. Mayor Park was sued for sexual harassment two days earlier. His former secretary had visited the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to file charges and was questioned.

[Soundbite] CHOI IK-SOO(DETECTIVE DIVISION, SEOUL METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY) : "Charges against Mayor Park have been filed at the SMPA and the case is under investigation."

According to her testimony, she had been sexually harassed several times since she started working for him in 2017. But it remains unclear whether this lawsuit had anything to do with Mayor Park's death.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.