[Anchor Lead]

Starting 6 pm Friday, holding meetings and events and eating together at nationwide churches will all be banned, other than regular church services. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that as cluster outbreaks continue through small church gatherings and meals, quarantine guidelines must be stepped up. For regular church services, electronic visitor logs must be compiled using the QR code system and participants must wear masks and be seated at least one meter apart from each other.
A fire broke out at a hospital in Goheung, Jeollanamdo Province in the early hours of Friday around 3:40 a.m. The blaze claimed two lives so far and injured 56 others, eight of whom are in serious condition. Fire officials believe the fire started from the first floor of the 7-story hospital building and are investigating the cause, including electrical factors.
