24TH BIFAN OPENS WITH NON-CONTACT PROGRAMS News Today 입력 2020.07.10 (15:10) 수정 2020.07.10 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival opened on Thursday despite COVID-19 fears. This year's festival features non-contact programs to encourage social distancing.



[Pkg]



​The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival has kicked off with the screening of "Whispering Corridors."



[Soundbite] "I declare the 24th Bucheon International Fantastic Festival open."



More than 190 films from some 40 countries will be screened this year. However, there are no red carpet events or posing for cameras. No opening or closing ceremonies.



[Soundbite] SHIN CHUL(BUCHEON INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE) : "Visitor safety is a priority because of the pandemic. Our festival is held in a hybrid format combining online and on-site events."



Unlike the Jeonju International Film Festival held entirely online back in May, this time, movies will be screened in the theaters as well. However, all eight screens are located in the same cineplex to prevent the spread of COVID-19. An infrared thermal camera and full-body disinfectant booth have been installed at the entrance.



[Soundbite] LIM JIN-SOON(BUCHEON INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL) : "Visitors are required to register via QR check-ins using electronic visitor logs. They must also go through a full-body disinfectant booth prior to entering the theater."



Visitors are required to be seated a select distance apart from one another. Some 60 films will be screened online, while meetings with filmmakers will be held via a mobile app. Due to the pandemic, non-contact online programs are becoming a dominant trend.

24TH BIFAN OPENS WITH NON-CONTACT PROGRAMS

입력 2020.07.10 (15:10) 수정 2020.07.10 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival opened on Thursday despite COVID-19 fears. This year's festival features non-contact programs to encourage social distancing.



[Pkg]



​The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival has kicked off with the screening of "Whispering Corridors."



[Soundbite] "I declare the 24th Bucheon International Fantastic Festival open."



More than 190 films from some 40 countries will be screened this year. However, there are no red carpet events or posing for cameras. No opening or closing ceremonies.



[Soundbite] SHIN CHUL(BUCHEON INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE) : "Visitor safety is a priority because of the pandemic. Our festival is held in a hybrid format combining online and on-site events."



Unlike the Jeonju International Film Festival held entirely online back in May, this time, movies will be screened in the theaters as well. However, all eight screens are located in the same cineplex to prevent the spread of COVID-19. An infrared thermal camera and full-body disinfectant booth have been installed at the entrance.



[Soundbite] LIM JIN-SOON(BUCHEON INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL) : "Visitors are required to register via QR check-ins using electronic visitor logs. They must also go through a full-body disinfectant booth prior to entering the theater."



Visitors are required to be seated a select distance apart from one another. Some 60 films will be screened online, while meetings with filmmakers will be held via a mobile app. Due to the pandemic, non-contact online programs are becoming a dominant trend.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보