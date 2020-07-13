기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

FUNERAL OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR PARK WON-SOON
입력 2020.07.13 (15:52) 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
FUNERAL OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR PARK WON-SOON
동영상영역 끝
WOMEN'S RIGHT GROUP'S STANCE ON MAYOR'S DEATH 다음기사 WOMEN'S RIGHT GROUP'S STANCE ON MAYOR'S DEATH
[Anchor Lead]

The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
  • FUNERAL OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR PARK WON-SOON
    • 입력 2020.07.13 (15:52)
    • 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)
    News Today
FUNERAL OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR PARK WON-SOON
[Anchor Lead]

The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.