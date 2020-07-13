FUNERAL OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR PARK WON-SOON News Today 입력 2020.07.13 (15:52) 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.

