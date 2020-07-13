KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
- FUNERAL OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR PARK WON-SOON
-
- 입력 2020.07.13 (15:52)
- 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
The funeral service of the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was held at Seoul City Hall this morning, with his family and some 100 guests in attendance. The one-hour-long ceremony was also streamed live via the city government's social media. Park was buried in his hometown in Changnyeong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다