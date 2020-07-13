WOMEN'S RIGHT GROUP'S STANCE ON MAYOR'S DEATH

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The committee organizing late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's funeral is urging the public to stop criticizing the woman who accused the late mayor of sexual harassment.
[Pkg]
After voicing opposition to the plan to hold a mayoral funeral for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, women's rights groups staged an online campaign supporting the woman who accused Park of sexual harassment. They are expressing concern about ensuing attacks on the woman, such as disclosing her personal information.
[Soundbite] KIM YEO-JIN(KOREA CYBER SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESPONSE CENTER) : "The victim could feel ostracized by society. It's hard to send a message to a society that is not ready to listen."
This could discourage other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. According to sources, the woman is receiving psychiatric counselling through police.
[Soundbite] BAE DA-YOUNG(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "Just being a victim is distressing enough. Now she is even being accused of wrongdoing."
The committee organizing the funeral is also urging the public to refrain from attacking the woman, as she is also shocked by Park's passing.
[Soundbite] PARK HEUNG-KEUN(COMMITTEE ORGANIZING LATE SEOUL MAYOR'S FUNERAL (JUL. 12)) : "We urge everyone mourning the deceased mayor to refrain from criticizing or harming the alleged victim."
Some women's rights groups convened a meeting recently to discuss ways to protect the victim.
The committee organizing late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's funeral is urging the public to stop criticizing the woman who accused the late mayor of sexual harassment.
[Pkg]
After voicing opposition to the plan to hold a mayoral funeral for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, women's rights groups staged an online campaign supporting the woman who accused Park of sexual harassment. They are expressing concern about ensuing attacks on the woman, such as disclosing her personal information.
[Soundbite] KIM YEO-JIN(KOREA CYBER SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESPONSE CENTER) : "The victim could feel ostracized by society. It's hard to send a message to a society that is not ready to listen."
This could discourage other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. According to sources, the woman is receiving psychiatric counselling through police.
[Soundbite] BAE DA-YOUNG(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "Just being a victim is distressing enough. Now she is even being accused of wrongdoing."
The committee organizing the funeral is also urging the public to refrain from attacking the woman, as she is also shocked by Park's passing.
[Soundbite] PARK HEUNG-KEUN(COMMITTEE ORGANIZING LATE SEOUL MAYOR'S FUNERAL (JUL. 12)) : "We urge everyone mourning the deceased mayor to refrain from criticizing or harming the alleged victim."
Some women's rights groups convened a meeting recently to discuss ways to protect the victim.
- WOMEN'S RIGHT GROUP'S STANCE ON MAYOR'S DEATH
-
- 입력 2020.07.13 (15:52)
- 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
The committee organizing late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's funeral is urging the public to stop criticizing the woman who accused the late mayor of sexual harassment.
[Pkg]
After voicing opposition to the plan to hold a mayoral funeral for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, women's rights groups staged an online campaign supporting the woman who accused Park of sexual harassment. They are expressing concern about ensuing attacks on the woman, such as disclosing her personal information.
[Soundbite] KIM YEO-JIN(KOREA CYBER SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESPONSE CENTER) : "The victim could feel ostracized by society. It's hard to send a message to a society that is not ready to listen."
This could discourage other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. According to sources, the woman is receiving psychiatric counselling through police.
[Soundbite] BAE DA-YOUNG(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "Just being a victim is distressing enough. Now she is even being accused of wrongdoing."
The committee organizing the funeral is also urging the public to refrain from attacking the woman, as she is also shocked by Park's passing.
[Soundbite] PARK HEUNG-KEUN(COMMITTEE ORGANIZING LATE SEOUL MAYOR'S FUNERAL (JUL. 12)) : "We urge everyone mourning the deceased mayor to refrain from criticizing or harming the alleged victim."
Some women's rights groups convened a meeting recently to discuss ways to protect the victim.
The committee organizing late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's funeral is urging the public to stop criticizing the woman who accused the late mayor of sexual harassment.
[Pkg]
After voicing opposition to the plan to hold a mayoral funeral for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, women's rights groups staged an online campaign supporting the woman who accused Park of sexual harassment. They are expressing concern about ensuing attacks on the woman, such as disclosing her personal information.
[Soundbite] KIM YEO-JIN(KOREA CYBER SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESPONSE CENTER) : "The victim could feel ostracized by society. It's hard to send a message to a society that is not ready to listen."
This could discourage other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. According to sources, the woman is receiving psychiatric counselling through police.
[Soundbite] BAE DA-YOUNG(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "Just being a victim is distressing enough. Now she is even being accused of wrongdoing."
The committee organizing the funeral is also urging the public to refrain from attacking the woman, as she is also shocked by Park's passing.
[Soundbite] PARK HEUNG-KEUN(COMMITTEE ORGANIZING LATE SEOUL MAYOR'S FUNERAL (JUL. 12)) : "We urge everyone mourning the deceased mayor to refrain from criticizing or harming the alleged victim."
Some women's rights groups convened a meeting recently to discuss ways to protect the victim.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다