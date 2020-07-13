WOMEN'S RIGHT GROUP'S STANCE ON MAYOR'S DEATH News Today 입력 2020.07.13 (15:52) 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The committee organizing late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's funeral is urging the public to stop criticizing the woman who accused the late mayor of sexual harassment.



[Pkg]



​After voicing opposition to the plan to hold a mayoral funeral for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, women's rights groups staged an online campaign supporting the woman who accused Park of sexual harassment. They are expressing concern about ensuing attacks on the woman, such as disclosing her personal information.



[Soundbite] KIM YEO-JIN(KOREA CYBER SEXUAL VIOLENCE RESPONSE CENTER) : "The victim could feel ostracized by society. It's hard to send a message to a society that is not ready to listen."



This could discourage other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward. According to sources, the woman is receiving psychiatric counselling through police.



[Soundbite] BAE DA-YOUNG(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "Just being a victim is distressing enough. Now she is even being accused of wrongdoing."



The committee organizing the funeral is also urging the public to refrain from attacking the woman, as she is also shocked by Park's passing.



[Soundbite] PARK HEUNG-KEUN(COMMITTEE ORGANIZING LATE SEOUL MAYOR'S FUNERAL (JUL. 12)) : "We urge everyone mourning the deceased mayor to refrain from criticizing or harming the alleged victim."



Some women's rights groups convened a meeting recently to discuss ways to protect the victim.

