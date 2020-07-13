CONTROVERSY OVER GENERAL PAIK SUN-YUP News Today 입력 2020.07.13 (15:54) 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Controversy is brewing over the burial of Korean War hero Paik Sun-yup. The United Future Party says the late veteran should be buried at the Seoul National Cemetery. Officials from the ruling Democratic Party and the government did not respond and instead just visited the altar of the deceased general.



[Pkg]



​The main opposition United Future Party is demanding that late General Paik Sun-yup be buried at the Seoul National Cemetery where all other Korean War veterans have been laid to rest. The UFP blasted the ruling party for ignoring Paik's achievements and exaggerating his record of serving in the Japanese Army during the colonial period. It even compared the issue to late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's funeral.



[Soundbite] REP. SHIN WON-SHIK(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "They are mourning Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on a massive scale, but ill-treating the Korean War hero."



However, the UFP leadership warned against blowing the issue out of proportion.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "It's two different issues. I don't think they are related."



The Democratic Party did not respond. Currently, there are no vacant spots at the Seoul National Cemetery. Plus, the general's bereaved family does not mind burying him at the Daejeon National Cemetery. The DP is apparently trying to avoid fueling the controversy further and views the UFP's claim as a political attack. Instead, officials from the ruling party and the government visited the late veteran's altar to pay their respects.



[Soundbite] SONG KAP-SEOK(SPOKESPERSON, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "The chief mourner said the late general told his family when he was alive that he wanted to be buried at the Daejeon cemetery."



Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun reaffirmed the government's plan to bury the late general at the Daejeon cemetery. Presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min and national security chief Suh Hoon also paid homage to the deceased veteran. The Korean Veterans Association is opposing Paik's burial at the Seoul National Cemetery, while independence activists' groups are against his burial at any national cemetery.

