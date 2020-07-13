기사 본문 영역

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.07.13 (15:58)
NEWS BRIEF
[Anchor Lead]

The Korea Customs Service says the nation's exports are estimated to reach 13.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten days of this month. It is down 1.7 percent year on year. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease was notable in exports of petroleum products, automobile parts and wireless communication devices. By contrast, shipments of ships, semiconductor chips and cars jumped. Exports to the Middle East, Japan and Hong Kong fell, while those to China, the U.S. and Vietnam increased.
The Cultural Heritage Administration today launched a virtual tour of the Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugung Palace. The virtual guided tour enables smartphone users to have a 360-degree view inside the building from the comfort of their couches. The agency expects the virtual tour will offer some cultural experiences and consolation to those staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
