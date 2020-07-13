KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Customs Service says the nation's exports are estimated to reach 13.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten days of this month. It is down 1.7 percent year on year. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease was notable in exports of petroleum products, automobile parts and wireless communication devices. By contrast, shipments of ships, semiconductor chips and cars jumped. Exports to the Middle East, Japan and Hong Kong fell, while those to China, the U.S. and Vietnam increased.
The Cultural Heritage Administration today launched a virtual tour of the Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugung Palace. The virtual guided tour enables smartphone users to have a 360-degree view inside the building from the comfort of their couches. The agency expects the virtual tour will offer some cultural experiences and consolation to those staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Korea Customs Service says the nation's exports are estimated to reach 13.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten days of this month. It is down 1.7 percent year on year. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease was notable in exports of petroleum products, automobile parts and wireless communication devices. By contrast, shipments of ships, semiconductor chips and cars jumped. Exports to the Middle East, Japan and Hong Kong fell, while those to China, the U.S. and Vietnam increased.
The Cultural Heritage Administration today launched a virtual tour of the Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugung Palace. The virtual guided tour enables smartphone users to have a 360-degree view inside the building from the comfort of their couches. The agency expects the virtual tour will offer some cultural experiences and consolation to those staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.07.13 (15:58)
- 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
The Korea Customs Service says the nation's exports are estimated to reach 13.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten days of this month. It is down 1.7 percent year on year. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease was notable in exports of petroleum products, automobile parts and wireless communication devices. By contrast, shipments of ships, semiconductor chips and cars jumped. Exports to the Middle East, Japan and Hong Kong fell, while those to China, the U.S. and Vietnam increased.
The Cultural Heritage Administration today launched a virtual tour of the Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugung Palace. The virtual guided tour enables smartphone users to have a 360-degree view inside the building from the comfort of their couches. The agency expects the virtual tour will offer some cultural experiences and consolation to those staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Korea Customs Service says the nation's exports are estimated to reach 13.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first ten days of this month. It is down 1.7 percent year on year. Compared to the same period last year, the decrease was notable in exports of petroleum products, automobile parts and wireless communication devices. By contrast, shipments of ships, semiconductor chips and cars jumped. Exports to the Middle East, Japan and Hong Kong fell, while those to China, the U.S. and Vietnam increased.
The Cultural Heritage Administration today launched a virtual tour of the Seokjojeon Hall at Deoksugung Palace. The virtual guided tour enables smartphone users to have a 360-degree view inside the building from the comfort of their couches. The agency expects the virtual tour will offer some cultural experiences and consolation to those staying at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다