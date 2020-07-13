KOREAN STRIKER STAR SON HEUNG-MIN SCORES News Today 입력 2020.07.13 (15:59) 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



We finally have good news from the Tottenham Hotspur as Korean-born striker Son Heung-min scored his first goal in five months. In a match against Arsenal in the North London Derby, Son recorded a goal and an assist to lead his team's upset win.



[Pkg]



​Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette gives his team the lead over Tottenham with an amazing shot outside the box. Son Heung-min then saved Spurs from the deficit finding the net after Arsenal's defensive mistake in the 19th minute. That marked Son's 10th goal in the Premier League and 17th in the season. He raced past defender David Luiz with exceptional strength and speed. He executed a brilliant chip shot over the Arsenal keeper. Son's fine form did not end there. 36 minutes into the second half, his corner led to Toby Alderweireld's winning goal. The Korean striker's goal and assist in this game put him in the Premier League's 10-10 club for the first time in his career. Towards the end of the second half, he broke upfield and made another crack at goal, only for it to be blocked. Son's fine performance earned him the man of the match. With that upset win against the Gunners, Spurs jumps to eighth place in the League and keeps them in the race for a placein next season's Europa League.

