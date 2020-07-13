KOREAN STRIKER STAR SON HEUNG-MIN SCORES

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
We finally have good news from the Tottenham Hotspur as Korean-born striker Son Heung-min scored his first goal in five months. In a match against Arsenal in the North London Derby, Son recorded a goal and an assist to lead his team's upset win.
[Pkg]
Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette gives his team the lead over Tottenham with an amazing shot outside the box. Son Heung-min then saved Spurs from the deficit finding the net after Arsenal's defensive mistake in the 19th minute. That marked Son's 10th goal in the Premier League and 17th in the season. He raced past defender David Luiz with exceptional strength and speed. He executed a brilliant chip shot over the Arsenal keeper. Son's fine form did not end there. 36 minutes into the second half, his corner led to Toby Alderweireld's winning goal. The Korean striker's goal and assist in this game put him in the Premier League's 10-10 club for the first time in his career. Towards the end of the second half, he broke upfield and made another crack at goal, only for it to be blocked. Son's fine performance earned him the man of the match. With that upset win against the Gunners, Spurs jumps to eighth place in the League and keeps them in the race for a placein next season's Europa League.
We finally have good news from the Tottenham Hotspur as Korean-born striker Son Heung-min scored his first goal in five months. In a match against Arsenal in the North London Derby, Son recorded a goal and an assist to lead his team's upset win.
[Pkg]
Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette gives his team the lead over Tottenham with an amazing shot outside the box. Son Heung-min then saved Spurs from the deficit finding the net after Arsenal's defensive mistake in the 19th minute. That marked Son's 10th goal in the Premier League and 17th in the season. He raced past defender David Luiz with exceptional strength and speed. He executed a brilliant chip shot over the Arsenal keeper. Son's fine form did not end there. 36 minutes into the second half, his corner led to Toby Alderweireld's winning goal. The Korean striker's goal and assist in this game put him in the Premier League's 10-10 club for the first time in his career. Towards the end of the second half, he broke upfield and made another crack at goal, only for it to be blocked. Son's fine performance earned him the man of the match. With that upset win against the Gunners, Spurs jumps to eighth place in the League and keeps them in the race for a placein next season's Europa League.
- KOREAN STRIKER STAR SON HEUNG-MIN SCORES
-
- 입력 2020.07.13 (15:59)
- 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
We finally have good news from the Tottenham Hotspur as Korean-born striker Son Heung-min scored his first goal in five months. In a match against Arsenal in the North London Derby, Son recorded a goal and an assist to lead his team's upset win.
[Pkg]
Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette gives his team the lead over Tottenham with an amazing shot outside the box. Son Heung-min then saved Spurs from the deficit finding the net after Arsenal's defensive mistake in the 19th minute. That marked Son's 10th goal in the Premier League and 17th in the season. He raced past defender David Luiz with exceptional strength and speed. He executed a brilliant chip shot over the Arsenal keeper. Son's fine form did not end there. 36 minutes into the second half, his corner led to Toby Alderweireld's winning goal. The Korean striker's goal and assist in this game put him in the Premier League's 10-10 club for the first time in his career. Towards the end of the second half, he broke upfield and made another crack at goal, only for it to be blocked. Son's fine performance earned him the man of the match. With that upset win against the Gunners, Spurs jumps to eighth place in the League and keeps them in the race for a placein next season's Europa League.
We finally have good news from the Tottenham Hotspur as Korean-born striker Son Heung-min scored his first goal in five months. In a match against Arsenal in the North London Derby, Son recorded a goal and an assist to lead his team's upset win.
[Pkg]
Arsenal's Alexander Lacazette gives his team the lead over Tottenham with an amazing shot outside the box. Son Heung-min then saved Spurs from the deficit finding the net after Arsenal's defensive mistake in the 19th minute. That marked Son's 10th goal in the Premier League and 17th in the season. He raced past defender David Luiz with exceptional strength and speed. He executed a brilliant chip shot over the Arsenal keeper. Son's fine form did not end there. 36 minutes into the second half, his corner led to Toby Alderweireld's winning goal. The Korean striker's goal and assist in this game put him in the Premier League's 10-10 club for the first time in his career. Towards the end of the second half, he broke upfield and made another crack at goal, only for it to be blocked. Son's fine performance earned him the man of the match. With that upset win against the Gunners, Spurs jumps to eighth place in the League and keeps them in the race for a placein next season's Europa League.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다