FIRE BREAKS OUT NEAR N. KOREAN BORDER

[Anchor Lead]
A large fire broke out at Kangan Station in North Korea's border town of Sinuiju. The fire totally consumed a freight train stopped at the station before being put out a few hours later.
[Pkg]
8 AM, July 9th, a fire alarm goes off as a column of thick smoke rise from the riverside town. The fire broke out around Kangan Station in Sinuiju, North Korea, across the Amnok River. There was thick smoke rising from behind a propaganda sign that reads "Long Live General Kim Jong-un."
[Soundbite] (VENDOR IN DANDONG, NEAR AMNOK RIVER) : "I could see the fire from all the way here. (How long did the fire last?) About three hours."
According to reports, the fire completely destroyed a freight train that stopped at Kangan station. The blaze raged on for hours as the train was filled with cooking oil and the station lacked firefighting equipment. North Korean health authorities were disinfecting cargo trains from Dandong, China.
[Soundbite] (N. KOREA NEWS SOURCE(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Trains are stopped at Kangan Station for repair and disinfection before departing again."
The fire has been extinguished and the station has resumed normal function. Several container trucks have also been spotted coming out of Kangan Station.
입력 2020.07.13 (16:00)
수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)
