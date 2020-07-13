DISCOVERY OF ENDANGERED PLANT SPECIES News Today 입력 2020.07.13 (16:02) 수정 2020.07.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Ordinary-looking pink flowers discovered near a city street turned out to be an endangered species named sword-leaf dogbane. The Korea National Arboretum is discussing ways to preserve the plants.



[Pkg]



Next to a street in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province. Light pink flowers shaped like a bell are spotted among the bushes. Dozens of the same plants are found along the four-lane road nearby. These plants are sword-leaf dogbane, an endangered species designated by the Korea Forest Service. The plant was believed to have gone extinct in Korea because it hasn't been seen since the 1910s. But the plant was found in eight locations around the country. The first colony was discovered in 2005 near the coast of Gyeonggi-do Province.



[Soundbite] PROF. BAN GI-MIN(DEPT. OF FOREST SCIENCE, CHUNGBUK NAT'L UNIV.) : "I've only seen them in documents or books, never in person, which is why I was so amazed. The colony appears to be old, given its big size."



The Korea National Arboretum believes the newly discovered sword-leaf dogbanes have been growing along the road for roughly 10 years. Remarkably, the flowers are tightly clustered, leading to speculation that the seeds must have been brought along with the soil during the road's construction.



[Soundbite] KIM SO-DAM(RESEARCHER, KOREA NAT'L ARBORETUM) : "The Chungbuk area has only literature and samples of sword-leaf dogbane. The recent discovery of the colonies has very important botanical significance."



The Korea National Arboretum plans to collect sword-leaf dogbane samples to study them and work with the Cheongju city government to come up with ways to monitor and preserve the endangered plant.

