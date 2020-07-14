FORM. SECRETARY OF LATE SEOUL MAYOR OPENS UP News Today 입력 2020.07.14 (16:31) 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The former secretary of the late Seoul mayor spoke about the sufferings from sexual harassment she had to endure for years. Following the funeral service of Park Won-soon, women's rights groups and her lawyer held a press conference and read a statement on her behalf.



[Pkg]

​

The former secretary of the late Seoul mayor claimed that Park Won-soon began sexually harassing her back in 2017, shortly after starting work in his office. She accused the late mayor of making unwanted physical approaches at the office as well as sending inappropriate messages and photos via social media after work. And pointed out that Park's sexual harassment continued even after she quit her position.



[Soundbite] KIM JAE-RYON(ACCUSER'S LAWYER) : "(Park) invited the victim to a secret Telegram chat room, even when she was no longer his secretary."



She described Park's acts as a typical example of sexual harassment at work committed by those with authority.



[Soundbite] LEE MI-KYUNG(DIRECTOR, KOREA SEXUAL VIOLENCE RELIEF CENTER) : "The criminal charges were terminated upon the mayor's death. But the truth of the case must be uncovered."



The accuser began discussing the issue with her lawyer two months ago. She then filed a complaint with the police, presenting the digital data in her mobile phone as evidence. She was not present at the press conference, but she revealed her stance in a statement read by her representatives.



[Soundbite] KIM HYE-JEONG(VICE DIRECTOR, KOREA SEXUAL VIOLENCE RELIEF CENTER(READING ACCUSER'S STATEMENT)) : "I wanted to speak up against him in a safe court. I wanted to bring him to justice and receive a sincere apology."



She expressed fears of speculations and criticism targeting her.



[Soundbite] KIM HYE-JEONG(VICE DIRECTOR, KOREA SEXUAL VIOLENCE RELIEF CENTER(READING ACCUSER'S STATEMENT)) : "Once again, it seems public petitions cannot bring about needed changes when facing those with power. This reality stifles me."



The former secretary also filed another complaint to the police against those who spread her private information and made false accusations.

