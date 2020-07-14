DEMOCRATIC PARTY APOLOGIZES OVER ALLEGATIONS

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party has apologized over sexual harrassment allegations surrounding the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. It also expressed sympathy for the sufferings of Park's former secretary who accused him of years-long sexual abuse before his abrupt death.
[Pkg]
While attending the funeral service of Park Won-soon, Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan described the late Seoul mayor as an innocent and genuine person.
[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN) : "It is not easy to lead a simple life and champion humane values in this society. But the deceased continued to pursue such a life."
Later, Lee also said in a party meeting that it is right to express condolences during the mourning period, dismissing the sexual harassment accusations against the late Seoul mayor. Some party members even insisted that treating Park as a sex offender constitutes defamation against the deceased and mourning his death is not a secondary attack on Park's accuser. But the ruling party issued an official apology after the former secretary revealed her stance in a press conference. The apology was read by the party's spokesperson on behalf of the party chairman who delivered it during another party meeting later in the day.
[Soundbite] KANG HOON-SIK(DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPOKESPERSON) : "We are expressing sympathy for the sufferings of the woman who is seeking help for her difficulty. We apologize over the allegations."
The DP head stressed the need for the party to restore internal discipline, noting a series of recent sex scandals involving local government officials belonging to the ruling party, including former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor Ahn Hee-jeong and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don. The main opposition United Future Party pledged to bring up the sexual harassment allegations against Park, as his funeral is now over.
[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "We will have to raise this issue once the funeral is over."
The UFP said it will deal with the issue at next week's parliamentary confirmation hearing on the nominee for the National Police Agency chief. The minor opposition Justice Party called on the police to disclose what it learned through a previous investigation. It also urged the Seoul city government to launch a probe into the allegations.
The Democratic Party has apologized over sexual harrassment allegations surrounding the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. It also expressed sympathy for the sufferings of Park's former secretary who accused him of years-long sexual abuse before his abrupt death.
[Pkg]
While attending the funeral service of Park Won-soon, Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan described the late Seoul mayor as an innocent and genuine person.
[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN) : "It is not easy to lead a simple life and champion humane values in this society. But the deceased continued to pursue such a life."
Later, Lee also said in a party meeting that it is right to express condolences during the mourning period, dismissing the sexual harassment accusations against the late Seoul mayor. Some party members even insisted that treating Park as a sex offender constitutes defamation against the deceased and mourning his death is not a secondary attack on Park's accuser. But the ruling party issued an official apology after the former secretary revealed her stance in a press conference. The apology was read by the party's spokesperson on behalf of the party chairman who delivered it during another party meeting later in the day.
[Soundbite] KANG HOON-SIK(DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPOKESPERSON) : "We are expressing sympathy for the sufferings of the woman who is seeking help for her difficulty. We apologize over the allegations."
The DP head stressed the need for the party to restore internal discipline, noting a series of recent sex scandals involving local government officials belonging to the ruling party, including former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor Ahn Hee-jeong and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don. The main opposition United Future Party pledged to bring up the sexual harassment allegations against Park, as his funeral is now over.
[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "We will have to raise this issue once the funeral is over."
The UFP said it will deal with the issue at next week's parliamentary confirmation hearing on the nominee for the National Police Agency chief. The minor opposition Justice Party called on the police to disclose what it learned through a previous investigation. It also urged the Seoul city government to launch a probe into the allegations.
- DEMOCRATIC PARTY APOLOGIZES OVER ALLEGATIONS
-
- 입력 2020.07.14 (16:33)
- 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)
[Anchor Lead]
The Democratic Party has apologized over sexual harrassment allegations surrounding the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. It also expressed sympathy for the sufferings of Park's former secretary who accused him of years-long sexual abuse before his abrupt death.
[Pkg]
While attending the funeral service of Park Won-soon, Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan described the late Seoul mayor as an innocent and genuine person.
[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN) : "It is not easy to lead a simple life and champion humane values in this society. But the deceased continued to pursue such a life."
Later, Lee also said in a party meeting that it is right to express condolences during the mourning period, dismissing the sexual harassment accusations against the late Seoul mayor. Some party members even insisted that treating Park as a sex offender constitutes defamation against the deceased and mourning his death is not a secondary attack on Park's accuser. But the ruling party issued an official apology after the former secretary revealed her stance in a press conference. The apology was read by the party's spokesperson on behalf of the party chairman who delivered it during another party meeting later in the day.
[Soundbite] KANG HOON-SIK(DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPOKESPERSON) : "We are expressing sympathy for the sufferings of the woman who is seeking help for her difficulty. We apologize over the allegations."
The DP head stressed the need for the party to restore internal discipline, noting a series of recent sex scandals involving local government officials belonging to the ruling party, including former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor Ahn Hee-jeong and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don. The main opposition United Future Party pledged to bring up the sexual harassment allegations against Park, as his funeral is now over.
[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "We will have to raise this issue once the funeral is over."
The UFP said it will deal with the issue at next week's parliamentary confirmation hearing on the nominee for the National Police Agency chief. The minor opposition Justice Party called on the police to disclose what it learned through a previous investigation. It also urged the Seoul city government to launch a probe into the allegations.
The Democratic Party has apologized over sexual harrassment allegations surrounding the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. It also expressed sympathy for the sufferings of Park's former secretary who accused him of years-long sexual abuse before his abrupt death.
[Pkg]
While attending the funeral service of Park Won-soon, Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan described the late Seoul mayor as an innocent and genuine person.
[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN) : "It is not easy to lead a simple life and champion humane values in this society. But the deceased continued to pursue such a life."
Later, Lee also said in a party meeting that it is right to express condolences during the mourning period, dismissing the sexual harassment accusations against the late Seoul mayor. Some party members even insisted that treating Park as a sex offender constitutes defamation against the deceased and mourning his death is not a secondary attack on Park's accuser. But the ruling party issued an official apology after the former secretary revealed her stance in a press conference. The apology was read by the party's spokesperson on behalf of the party chairman who delivered it during another party meeting later in the day.
[Soundbite] KANG HOON-SIK(DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPOKESPERSON) : "We are expressing sympathy for the sufferings of the woman who is seeking help for her difficulty. We apologize over the allegations."
The DP head stressed the need for the party to restore internal discipline, noting a series of recent sex scandals involving local government officials belonging to the ruling party, including former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor Ahn Hee-jeong and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don. The main opposition United Future Party pledged to bring up the sexual harassment allegations against Park, as his funeral is now over.
[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "We will have to raise this issue once the funeral is over."
The UFP said it will deal with the issue at next week's parliamentary confirmation hearing on the nominee for the National Police Agency chief. The minor opposition Justice Party called on the police to disclose what it learned through a previous investigation. It also urged the Seoul city government to launch a probe into the allegations.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다