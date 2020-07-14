DEMOCRATIC PARTY APOLOGIZES OVER ALLEGATIONS News Today 입력 2020.07.14 (16:33) 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party has apologized over sexual harrassment allegations surrounding the late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. It also expressed sympathy for the sufferings of Park's former secretary who accused him of years-long sexual abuse before his abrupt death.



[Pkg]



​While attending the funeral service of Park Won-soon, Democratic Party chief Lee Hae-chan described the late Seoul mayor as an innocent and genuine person.



[Soundbite] LEE HAE-CHAN(DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN) : "It is not easy to lead a simple life and champion humane values in this society. But the deceased continued to pursue such a life."



Later, Lee also said in a party meeting that it is right to express condolences during the mourning period, dismissing the sexual harassment accusations against the late Seoul mayor. Some party members even insisted that treating Park as a sex offender constitutes defamation against the deceased and mourning his death is not a secondary attack on Park's accuser. But the ruling party issued an official apology after the former secretary revealed her stance in a press conference. The apology was read by the party's spokesperson on behalf of the party chairman who delivered it during another party meeting later in the day.



[Soundbite] KANG HOON-SIK(DEMOCRATIC PARTY SPOKESPERSON) : "We are expressing sympathy for the sufferings of the woman who is seeking help for her difficulty. We apologize over the allegations."



The DP head stressed the need for the party to restore internal discipline, noting a series of recent sex scandals involving local government officials belonging to the ruling party, including former Chungcheongnam-do Province Governor Ahn Hee-jeong and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don. The main opposition United Future Party pledged to bring up the sexual harassment allegations against Park, as his funeral is now over.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "We will have to raise this issue once the funeral is over."



The UFP said it will deal with the issue at next week's parliamentary confirmation hearing on the nominee for the National Police Agency chief. The minor opposition Justice Party called on the police to disclose what it learned through a previous investigation. It also urged the Seoul city government to launch a probe into the allegations.

