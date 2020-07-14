KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee spoke on a radio program Tuesday and said authorities were discussing ways to ensure donating real estate won't be more beneficial than selling them off. This comes after concerns arose following the ownership tax hike on properties, that multiple home owners will try to bypass the hike by opting to donate their real estate, for instance to their children. On Friday, the government announced stringent measures to curb housing prices, raising ownership tax on people owning multiple homes to 6 percent. Capital gains tax has also been raised for those selling houses located in designated areas where the market is overheated.
Main opposition United Future Party's interim chairman Kim Chong-in spoke at a policy seminar Tuesday and argued the real estate issue can't be solved with taxation. He said speculative investors are not affected by tax hikes and government measures have rather served to raise home prices. He said the current scheme of selling apartment units before they are fully constructed should be changed to a "construction first later sale" system. Kim also called for a long-term operation of mortgage loans exclusively for young people.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that both the production and exports of domestic cars dropped in the year's first half amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 1.62 million finished cars were produced in the first six months, down 19.8% year-on-year. The number of vehicles shipped overseas also fell 33% to around 826-thousand-700 units. The plunge in exports is mainly due to global lock down measures leading to increased inventory.
Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee spoke on a radio program Tuesday and said authorities were discussing ways to ensure donating real estate won't be more beneficial than selling them off. This comes after concerns arose following the ownership tax hike on properties, that multiple home owners will try to bypass the hike by opting to donate their real estate, for instance to their children. On Friday, the government announced stringent measures to curb housing prices, raising ownership tax on people owning multiple homes to 6 percent. Capital gains tax has also been raised for those selling houses located in designated areas where the market is overheated.
Main opposition United Future Party's interim chairman Kim Chong-in spoke at a policy seminar Tuesday and argued the real estate issue can't be solved with taxation. He said speculative investors are not affected by tax hikes and government measures have rather served to raise home prices. He said the current scheme of selling apartment units before they are fully constructed should be changed to a "construction first later sale" system. Kim also called for a long-term operation of mortgage loans exclusively for young people.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that both the production and exports of domestic cars dropped in the year's first half amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 1.62 million finished cars were produced in the first six months, down 19.8% year-on-year. The number of vehicles shipped overseas also fell 33% to around 826-thousand-700 units. The plunge in exports is mainly due to global lock down measures leading to increased inventory.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.07.14 (16:37)
- 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)
[Anchor Lead]
Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee spoke on a radio program Tuesday and said authorities were discussing ways to ensure donating real estate won't be more beneficial than selling them off. This comes after concerns arose following the ownership tax hike on properties, that multiple home owners will try to bypass the hike by opting to donate their real estate, for instance to their children. On Friday, the government announced stringent measures to curb housing prices, raising ownership tax on people owning multiple homes to 6 percent. Capital gains tax has also been raised for those selling houses located in designated areas where the market is overheated.
Main opposition United Future Party's interim chairman Kim Chong-in spoke at a policy seminar Tuesday and argued the real estate issue can't be solved with taxation. He said speculative investors are not affected by tax hikes and government measures have rather served to raise home prices. He said the current scheme of selling apartment units before they are fully constructed should be changed to a "construction first later sale" system. Kim also called for a long-term operation of mortgage loans exclusively for young people.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that both the production and exports of domestic cars dropped in the year's first half amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 1.62 million finished cars were produced in the first six months, down 19.8% year-on-year. The number of vehicles shipped overseas also fell 33% to around 826-thousand-700 units. The plunge in exports is mainly due to global lock down measures leading to increased inventory.
Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee spoke on a radio program Tuesday and said authorities were discussing ways to ensure donating real estate won't be more beneficial than selling them off. This comes after concerns arose following the ownership tax hike on properties, that multiple home owners will try to bypass the hike by opting to donate their real estate, for instance to their children. On Friday, the government announced stringent measures to curb housing prices, raising ownership tax on people owning multiple homes to 6 percent. Capital gains tax has also been raised for those selling houses located in designated areas where the market is overheated.
Main opposition United Future Party's interim chairman Kim Chong-in spoke at a policy seminar Tuesday and argued the real estate issue can't be solved with taxation. He said speculative investors are not affected by tax hikes and government measures have rather served to raise home prices. He said the current scheme of selling apartment units before they are fully constructed should be changed to a "construction first later sale" system. Kim also called for a long-term operation of mortgage loans exclusively for young people.
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday that both the production and exports of domestic cars dropped in the year's first half amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some 1.62 million finished cars were produced in the first six months, down 19.8% year-on-year. The number of vehicles shipped overseas also fell 33% to around 826-thousand-700 units. The plunge in exports is mainly due to global lock down measures leading to increased inventory.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다