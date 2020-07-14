DELAYS IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON MANY FRONTS News Today 입력 2020.07.14 (16:39) 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The 21st National Assembly has yet to hold an opening ceremony over 40 days since it kicked off, a record delay to date. The July session faces a pile of tasks including confirmation hearings and bills on real estate measures and launching an anti-corruption agency on senior public officials. But parliamentary schedules still remain unclear amid a partisan tug of war.



[Pkg]



An opening ceremony for the new National Assembly has been put off for some 40 days now. It's the longest delay since the country achieved democratization in 1987. Rival parties met to discuss parliament proceedings for this month. They were regretful of the current situation and expressed resolve to get things going but still failed to reach an agreement.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-JIN(CHIEF DEPUTY FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Our party tried to uphold the public's order but we are sorry rival camps could not smoothly carry out the appointment of parliamentary committee heads."



[Soundbite] KIM SUNG-WON(CHIEF DEPUTY FLOOR LEADER, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "Through negotiations, our party will make efforts so the parliament can fulfill its role and do its job for the people."



The ruling Democratic Party is urging a swift agreement in setting Assembly schedules. Wednesday is the legally mandated date to launch a new agency tasked with investigating corruption among senior public officials. Follow-up bills to the government's real estate measures announced Friday are also still in limbo.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Bills on real estate taxation and lease and rental contracts were introduced last week. The DP will by all means pass the bills during this month, placing top priority on people's livelihoods."



Confirmation hearings on unification minister and intelligence chief nominees also need to be scheduled. However the main opposition United Future Party maintains that it won't follow along with the ruling party's calls so easily. It has rejected the DP's suggestion to hold the new Assembly's opening ceremony on Wednesday, citing funeral schedules for the late General Paik Sun-yup. The UFP has also raised issue with various allegations involving ruling party officials, demanding a parliamentary inquiry.



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "The National Assembly stands not to defend the government but offer criticism and checks. We ask the DP to wake up and change its attitude so we can truly achieve a ‘working parliament.’"



The main opposition also said it will seek to verify sexual harassment allegations surrounding late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon during the confirmation hearing for the police commissioner nominee.

DELAYS IN NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON MANY FRONTS

입력 2020.07.14 (16:39) 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The 21st National Assembly has yet to hold an opening ceremony over 40 days since it kicked off, a record delay to date. The July session faces a pile of tasks including confirmation hearings and bills on real estate measures and launching an anti-corruption agency on senior public officials. But parliamentary schedules still remain unclear amid a partisan tug of war.



[Pkg]



An opening ceremony for the new National Assembly has been put off for some 40 days now. It's the longest delay since the country achieved democratization in 1987. Rival parties met to discuss parliament proceedings for this month. They were regretful of the current situation and expressed resolve to get things going but still failed to reach an agreement.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-JIN(CHIEF DEPUTY FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Our party tried to uphold the public's order but we are sorry rival camps could not smoothly carry out the appointment of parliamentary committee heads."



[Soundbite] KIM SUNG-WON(CHIEF DEPUTY FLOOR LEADER, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "Through negotiations, our party will make efforts so the parliament can fulfill its role and do its job for the people."



The ruling Democratic Party is urging a swift agreement in setting Assembly schedules. Wednesday is the legally mandated date to launch a new agency tasked with investigating corruption among senior public officials. Follow-up bills to the government's real estate measures announced Friday are also still in limbo.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(FLOOR LEADER, DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "Bills on real estate taxation and lease and rental contracts were introduced last week. The DP will by all means pass the bills during this month, placing top priority on people's livelihoods."



Confirmation hearings on unification minister and intelligence chief nominees also need to be scheduled. However the main opposition United Future Party maintains that it won't follow along with the ruling party's calls so easily. It has rejected the DP's suggestion to hold the new Assembly's opening ceremony on Wednesday, citing funeral schedules for the late General Paik Sun-yup. The UFP has also raised issue with various allegations involving ruling party officials, demanding a parliamentary inquiry.



[Soundbite] JOO HO-YOUNG(FLOOR LEADER, UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "The National Assembly stands not to defend the government but offer criticism and checks. We ask the DP to wake up and change its attitude so we can truly achieve a ‘working parliament.’"



The main opposition also said it will seek to verify sexual harassment allegations surrounding late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon during the confirmation hearing for the police commissioner nominee.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보