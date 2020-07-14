DISPUTE OVER MANDATORY CCTV'S DURING OPERATIONS News Today 입력 2020.07.14 (16:41) 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



Disputes over a proposal to make it mandatory to install surveillance cameras at operating rooms have resurfaced whenever medical accidents occurred. Although a related bill has also been submitted to parliament, it remains pending even without proper discussions, due to strong opposition from the medical sector.



[Pkg]



In 2018, the Gyeonggi-do provincial government began installing surveillance cameras at operating rooms of six public hospitals on a trial basis. Seventy percent of the patients receiving surgery at the hospitals gave consent to the use of the OR CCTVs. More than 2,000 operations are filmed at the hospitals each year. So far, no patient requested copies of the videos over medical disputes.



[Soundbite] JEONG IL-YONG(HEAD OF GYEONGGI-DO MEDICAL CENTER) : "Surveillance cameras were first installed at operating rooms due to patients' concerns and distrust. But they can be used to restore trust."



Public hospitals and medical centers in Jeollabuk-do Province are implementing similar changes. A 2018 survey showed eight out of ten South Koreans support installing cameras in ORs. However, private hospitals still give negative responses. The Gyeonggi-do provincial government invited 12 medical institutions to take part in the OR CCTV project. Only three private hospitals applied. The medical sector oppose the idea of installing cameras due to a handful of reported cases. To them, it feels like treating every professional in the field like potential criminals. While the measure can help prevent possible malpractice, doctors highlighted thedangers and the side effects of the system, as it could negatively affect their performance during surgery, and patients will suffer eventually.



[Soundbite] LEE DONG-WOOK(HEAD OF THE GYEONGGI-DO MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "Doctors are human, too. If surveillance cameras are installed due to distrust, it will affect their focus during surgeries while feeling defensive."



Bills on the mandatory installation of OR surveillance cameras were discarded in the 19th and 20th parliaments. A similar bill was again submitted to the current 21st National Assembly.

