기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

DISPUTE OVER MANDATORY CCTV'S DURING OPERATIONS
입력 2020.07.14 (16:41) 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
DISPUTE OVER MANDATORY CCTV'S DURING OPERATIONS
동영상영역 끝
ABSENCE OF SAFETY MEASURES AT ULTRAMARATHON 다음기사 ABSENCE OF SAFETY MEASURES AT ULTRAMARATHON
[Anchor Lead]

Disputes over a proposal to make it mandatory to install surveillance cameras at operating rooms have resurfaced whenever medical accidents occurred. Although a related bill has also been submitted to parliament, it remains pending even without proper discussions, due to strong opposition from the medical sector.

[Pkg]

In 2018, the Gyeonggi-do provincial government began installing surveillance cameras at operating rooms of six public hospitals on a trial basis. Seventy percent of the patients receiving surgery at the hospitals gave consent to the use of the OR CCTVs. More than 2,000 operations are filmed at the hospitals each year. So far, no patient requested copies of the videos over medical disputes.

[Soundbite] JEONG IL-YONG(HEAD OF GYEONGGI-DO MEDICAL CENTER) : "Surveillance cameras were first installed at operating rooms due to patients' concerns and distrust. But they can be used to restore trust."

Public hospitals and medical centers in Jeollabuk-do Province are implementing similar changes. A 2018 survey showed eight out of ten South Koreans support installing cameras in ORs. However, private hospitals still give negative responses. The Gyeonggi-do provincial government invited 12 medical institutions to take part in the OR CCTV project. Only three private hospitals applied. The medical sector oppose the idea of installing cameras due to a handful of reported cases. To them, it feels like treating every professional in the field like potential criminals. While the measure can help prevent possible malpractice, doctors highlighted thedangers and the side effects of the system, as it could negatively affect their performance during surgery, and patients will suffer eventually.

[Soundbite] LEE DONG-WOOK(HEAD OF THE GYEONGGI-DO MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "Doctors are human, too. If surveillance cameras are installed due to distrust, it will affect their focus during surgeries while feeling defensive."

Bills on the mandatory installation of OR surveillance cameras were discarded in the 19th and 20th parliaments. A similar bill was again submitted to the current 21st National Assembly.
  • DISPUTE OVER MANDATORY CCTV'S DURING OPERATIONS
    • 입력 2020.07.14 (16:41)
    • 수정 2020.07.14 (16:52)
    News Today
DISPUTE OVER MANDATORY CCTV'S DURING OPERATIONS
[Anchor Lead]

Disputes over a proposal to make it mandatory to install surveillance cameras at operating rooms have resurfaced whenever medical accidents occurred. Although a related bill has also been submitted to parliament, it remains pending even without proper discussions, due to strong opposition from the medical sector.

[Pkg]

In 2018, the Gyeonggi-do provincial government began installing surveillance cameras at operating rooms of six public hospitals on a trial basis. Seventy percent of the patients receiving surgery at the hospitals gave consent to the use of the OR CCTVs. More than 2,000 operations are filmed at the hospitals each year. So far, no patient requested copies of the videos over medical disputes.

[Soundbite] JEONG IL-YONG(HEAD OF GYEONGGI-DO MEDICAL CENTER) : "Surveillance cameras were first installed at operating rooms due to patients' concerns and distrust. But they can be used to restore trust."

Public hospitals and medical centers in Jeollabuk-do Province are implementing similar changes. A 2018 survey showed eight out of ten South Koreans support installing cameras in ORs. However, private hospitals still give negative responses. The Gyeonggi-do provincial government invited 12 medical institutions to take part in the OR CCTV project. Only three private hospitals applied. The medical sector oppose the idea of installing cameras due to a handful of reported cases. To them, it feels like treating every professional in the field like potential criminals. While the measure can help prevent possible malpractice, doctors highlighted thedangers and the side effects of the system, as it could negatively affect their performance during surgery, and patients will suffer eventually.

[Soundbite] LEE DONG-WOOK(HEAD OF THE GYEONGGI-DO MEDICAL ASSOCIATION) : "Doctors are human, too. If surveillance cameras are installed due to distrust, it will affect their focus during surgeries while feeling defensive."

Bills on the mandatory installation of OR surveillance cameras were discarded in the 19th and 20th parliaments. A similar bill was again submitted to the current 21st National Assembly.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
    오늘의 HOT클릭!

    현재 KBS사이트 회원계정의 댓글서비스 로그인 연동기능을 점검중입니다. 불편하시더라도 SNS 계정으로 로그인하신 후 댓글 작성을 부탁드립니다.

    알려드립니다
    KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
    지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
    그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.