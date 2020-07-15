“GREEN” & “DIGITAL” KEY TO “NEW DEAL” News Today 입력 2020.07.15 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's New Deal largely consists of the Digital New Deal and the Green New Deal. Here's more on what they're all about.



[Pkg]



Even after state-provided protective masks were released on the market, consumers had a hard time finding them. But thanks to a smartphone app notifying of mask inventories, such inconvenience was easily resolved. The app tells consumers which pharmacies have state-provided masks in stock based on the government's inventory data. The Digital New Deal is about creating data dams using the government's 142,000 data units. In addition to the health care and bio industries, data dams also include data for AI learning.



[Soundbite] HAN SEONG-SOOK(CEO, NAVER) : "We will disclose diverse data through cloud services after analyzing and processing it with AI technologies."



The government plans to utilize accumulated information to further develop the AI and 5G sectors, which are still in their nascent stages of supply. The goal is to create synergy using innovative technologies such as autonomous driving, which combines driving data and 5G. Also included are technologies for predicting novel infectious diseases through a convergence of AI and medical data. The government is set to invest approximately 58 trillion won in the Digital New Deal by 2025. It also aims to create more than 900,000 jobs through digitization projects in the education, industrial and social overhead capital sectors. As for the Green New Deal, its focus is on eco-friendly vehicles. Some 1.1 million electric vehicles to replace conventional taxis, buses and freight trucks as well as 200,000 hydrogen cars will be supplied in the next five years.



[Soundbite] CHUNG UI-SEON(HYUNDAI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP) : "Next-generation EVs can be charged in just 20 minutes, the shortest time in the world, and can run more than 450 km on a single charge."



The use of new renewable energy such as wind and solar power will be expanded to enhance energy efficiency in buildings. The government plans to invest around 73 trillion won in the Green New Deal by 2025 to create nearly 660,000 jobs. At a strategy meeting presided over by the president, the government pledged to make sure the policies are implemented as planned.

