[Anchor Lead]
The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon had argued that her complaint filed with the police regarding sexual harassment allegations against Park, was immediately notified to the lateMayor. A Seoul City official has told KBS that the mayor knew about the complaint when he left home on the day he died. Police are now looking into how the information was leaked to Park.
Around 4:30 pm last Wednesday, a complaint on alleged sexual abuse against the late mayor was filed with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The agency then immediately alerted the National Police Agency which in turn informed the presidential office. Police explained that briefing the president on important matters is among the presidential secretariat's jobs. There has been speculation that the late mayor knew about the complaint through the presidential office. A Seoul City official has denied this is the case. Speaking to KBS, the official said it's true Park knew about the charges filed before he left his residence on the day of his death. But the official made clear that Park did not hear about it from the top office, police or any other law enforcement agency. Park's ex-secretary had also raised issue with the mayor's knowledge about her complaint even when she especially asked for protection.
[Soundbite] LEE EUN-UI(LAWYER) : "After being aware her case is handled differently from others, the plaintiff is nervous and worried about the fairness of the investigation."
Police have begun digital forensic analysis of Park's mobile phone to determine how he came to know about the complaint filed against him. Prosecutors are also reviewing whether to request a search warrant on phone records. Police have also launched an investigation into the former secretary's claim of so-called secondary abuse, starting with receiving her statement on Tuesday.
COMPLAINT FOUND TO BE LEAKED TO LATE MAYOR

- 입력 2020.07.15 (15:11)
- 수정 2020.07.15 (16:46)
The former secretary of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon had argued that her complaint filed with the police regarding sexual harassment allegations against Park, was immediately notified to the lateMayor. A Seoul City official has told KBS that the mayor knew about the complaint when he left home on the day he died. Police are now looking into how the information was leaked to Park.
Around 4:30 pm last Wednesday, a complaint on alleged sexual abuse against the late mayor was filed with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The agency then immediately alerted the National Police Agency which in turn informed the presidential office. Police explained that briefing the president on important matters is among the presidential secretariat's jobs. There has been speculation that the late mayor knew about the complaint through the presidential office. A Seoul City official has denied this is the case. Speaking to KBS, the official said it's true Park knew about the charges filed before he left his residence on the day of his death. But the official made clear that Park did not hear about it from the top office, police or any other law enforcement agency. Park's ex-secretary had also raised issue with the mayor's knowledge about her complaint even when she especially asked for protection.
[Soundbite] LEE EUN-UI(LAWYER) : "After being aware her case is handled differently from others, the plaintiff is nervous and worried about the fairness of the investigation."
Police have begun digital forensic analysis of Park's mobile phone to determine how he came to know about the complaint filed against him. Prosecutors are also reviewing whether to request a search warrant on phone records. Police have also launched an investigation into the former secretary's claim of so-called secondary abuse, starting with receiving her statement on Tuesday.
