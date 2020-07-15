NEXT YEAR'S BY-ELECTIONS GARNERS ATTENTION News Today 입력 2020.07.15 (15:14) 수정 2020.07.15 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Next year's by-elections will likely become "mini-presidential elections" as the posts of Seoul and Busan mayors are now up for grabs. While the opposition United Future Party is optimistic about its chances of winning the posts, the ruling Democratic Party is facing a dilemma over whether or not to present its candidates.



[Pkg]



The posts of Seoul and Busan mayors will be up for grabs in the 2021 by-elections. The post of Gyeonggi-do Province governor could also be available, depending on a court ruling for the incumbent governor. The United Future Party is sure its candidates will win the by-elections, which could impact the next presidential election.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "I believe we can be optimistic about our chances of winning Seoul and Busan mayoral posts in the April 7 by-elections."



The Democratic Party's constitution says the party's candidates should not run in by-elections in the regions where its previous members committed wrongdoing. This is why the ruling bloc is facing a serious dilemma. Some members say the party must produce candidates to see the outcome of the election, while others argue the party should set a good example for the future. Moreover, the term of the newly elected mayors will be limited to just one year. The final decision will be made by the new party leader to be elected next month. Former Democratic Party Rep. Kim Boo-kyum believes the party should produce a candidate for the by-elections.



[Soundbite] KIM BOO-KYUM(FMR. MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "The party leadership should honestly explain the situation to the people, apologize, and sort out its constitutional issues."



Representative Lee Nak-yon declined to comment.



[Soundbite] REP. LEE NAK-YON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "(Do you think the party should produce candidates for by-elections?) It's not the right time to discuss this."



The by-elections are largely viewed as a decisive factor in the next presidential election. If the new party leader is to run for president, he or she must resign next March, one month before the by-elections. Kim Boo-kyum, who expressed determination to complete his term if elected party chairman, targeted his criticism at Lee Nak-yon by comparing him to a temporary commander in a warfare. Lee Nak-yon's side is considering taking responsibility by having him head the by-elections committee after stepping down from the post of party chairman if elected.

NEXT YEAR'S BY-ELECTIONS GARNERS ATTENTION

입력 2020.07.15 (15:14) 수정 2020.07.15 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Next year's by-elections will likely become "mini-presidential elections" as the posts of Seoul and Busan mayors are now up for grabs. While the opposition United Future Party is optimistic about its chances of winning the posts, the ruling Democratic Party is facing a dilemma over whether or not to present its candidates.



[Pkg]



The posts of Seoul and Busan mayors will be up for grabs in the 2021 by-elections. The post of Gyeonggi-do Province governor could also be available, depending on a court ruling for the incumbent governor. The United Future Party is sure its candidates will win the by-elections, which could impact the next presidential election.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(UNITED FUTURE PARTY) : "I believe we can be optimistic about our chances of winning Seoul and Busan mayoral posts in the April 7 by-elections."



The Democratic Party's constitution says the party's candidates should not run in by-elections in the regions where its previous members committed wrongdoing. This is why the ruling bloc is facing a serious dilemma. Some members say the party must produce candidates to see the outcome of the election, while others argue the party should set a good example for the future. Moreover, the term of the newly elected mayors will be limited to just one year. The final decision will be made by the new party leader to be elected next month. Former Democratic Party Rep. Kim Boo-kyum believes the party should produce a candidate for the by-elections.



[Soundbite] KIM BOO-KYUM(FMR. MEMBER OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "The party leadership should honestly explain the situation to the people, apologize, and sort out its constitutional issues."



Representative Lee Nak-yon declined to comment.



[Soundbite] REP. LEE NAK-YON(DEMOCRATIC PARTY) : "(Do you think the party should produce candidates for by-elections?) It's not the right time to discuss this."



The by-elections are largely viewed as a decisive factor in the next presidential election. If the new party leader is to run for president, he or she must resign next March, one month before the by-elections. Kim Boo-kyum, who expressed determination to complete his term if elected party chairman, targeted his criticism at Lee Nak-yon by comparing him to a temporary commander in a warfare. Lee Nak-yon's side is considering taking responsibility by having him head the by-elections committee after stepping down from the post of party chairman if elected.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보