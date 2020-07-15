LEE MYUNG-HEE GETS SUSPENDED SENTENCE News Today 입력 2020.07.15 (15:19) 수정 2020.07.15 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The wife of Cho Yang-ho, the late chairman of Hanjin Group, has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years, for charges of habitually assaulting her employees. She has received a suspended sentence for the third time. Her previous charges included illegal hiring of a foreign housekeeper and smuggling of luxury goods



[Pkg]



Lee Myung-hee had been sentenced to six months behind bars suspended for one year on charges of smuggling luxury items. She also received an 18 month sentence suspended for 3 years for illegally employing a foreigner as a house maid. She now faces suspended sentence for the third time.



[Soundbite] LEE MYUNG-HEE(FORMER DIRECTOR OF ILWOO FOUNDATION) : "(It's already your third suspended sentence. Do you have anything to say?) ……."



On Tuesday, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Lee to two years in prison, suspended for three years on charges including inflicting bodily harm. She is also ordered to fulfill 80 hours of community service. Lee is accused of habitually assaulting her employees. There have been instances where she threw a flowerpot and shovel towards a custodian for letting a plant die, and kicking her driver for failing to load goods in the car. The court acknowledged the charge of bodily harm noting her violent acts were repetitive and she threw dangerous objects such as scissors. It also said the victims who were under her authority had no choice but to endure the violence. The court however added Lee reached a settlement with the victims and her moments of rage did not appear to have led to continued harassment of certain victims. The court asked Lee to take some time for self-reflection through community service. Lee's daughter Cho Hyun-ah, former vice president of Korean Air, had also received suspended prison terms in a previous case of illegal employment of foreign house maids.

