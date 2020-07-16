GOVT'S STANCE ON LIFTING GREENBELT RESTRICTIONS News Today 입력 2020.07.16 (15:06) 수정 2020.07.16 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says it wants to discuss lifting restrictions on greenbelts, changing its previous stance. However, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is strongly opposed to the plan.



[Pkg]



At a meeting of the ruling party and the government on follow-up measures for taming housing prices in the nation, the ruling party said housing supply should be expanded. Counter to the government's stance that the nation is not suffering from a housing shortage, the ruling party emphasized that supplying more homes is crucial for ensuring success for the government's real estate policies.



[Soundbite] CHO EUNG-CHEON(LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT COMMITTEE) : "It's undeniable that the public still thinks there are not enough available houses. It is no exaggeration to say that the success or failure of policies for stabilizing housing prices depends on housing supply."



All eyes are on whether or not the government will lift restrictions in greenbelt zones in Seoul. After the meeting, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport drew a line by saying the matter had not been discussed. However, at the first meeting on expanding housing supply it suddenly changed its stance.



[Soundbite] PARK SEON-HO(VICE MINISTER OF LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT) : "We will discuss various issues that have not been given consideration so far, such as the use of greenbelts around the city."



The combined area of greenbelts in Seoul reaches 150 square kilometers. Seocho-gu District is home to the largest greenbelt. It is followed by Gangdong and Gangnam. Authorities are mulling opening up some of the greenbelts in these districts to build affordable housing in a bid to stabilize housing prices. That requires consent from the Seoul Metropolitan Government. When the Land Ministry tried opening up greenbelts in the Gangnam area two years ago, its plan was scrapped due to fierce opposition from the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The dispute over greenbelts will likely continue as the Seoul Metropolitan Government is determined to protect the city's greenbelts this time as well.

