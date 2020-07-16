DETAILS OF GOVT'S "DIGITAL NEW DEAL" News Today 입력 2020.07.16 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.16 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The government announced a detailed plan for the so-called "Digital New Deal." The plan aims to create 390,000 jobs by building data digital asset management systems, simply known as DAM. Most jobs will be concentrated in data labeling, a processing of digital assets artificial intelligence's learning. Here is a look at what that job entails.



[Pkg]



​Artificial intelligence recognizes the letters on a receipt as images and documents the place, menu and amount. An engineer demonstrates "data labeling," teaching letters to AI.



[Soundbite] AHN SE-HOON(AI LEARNING DATA PROCESSOR) : "The margins on the left, top and bottom are too big, but you can narrow the margins by magnifying them."



A basic training session of 80 minutes will get you ready for the job. It can be done anywhere there's internet access. First, you get a picture. You mark hangeul images in the picture and enter actual letters. Each entry brings 30 won. Data labeling can take some time in the beginning because image designation isn't easy, but one gets faster after getting the hang of it. This man made 5,100 won by labeling 170 entries from six photographs in an hour. Once a trainee becomes more skillful, it's not too difficult to make minimum wage. More income is possible if a data labeling person independently takes photos or images or works on important data like medical information. Various data labeling jobs are available. Food photos can be labeled for the AI that analyzes calories and nutrients of a meal. Live action information can be labeled for the AI in smart CCTVs. Recorded voices can be transcribed for voice recognition artificial intelligence. Anyone can start working after undergoing identity verification and signing up for a membership.



[Soundbite] JIN MYEONG-HWA(AI DATA LABELING WORKER) : "They teach you in detail how to do the job, so even retirees or homemakers will be able to do this."



One drawback is that since data labeling is a platform job absent of an employment contract, no work means no income. The government announced 295,000 data labeling jobs will be available... accounting for 75% of employment opportunities created by the data DAM project.

