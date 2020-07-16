GENERAL PAIK'S REMAINS LAID AT NATIONAL CEMETERY News Today 입력 2020.07.16 (15:11) 수정 2020.07.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The remains of late General Paik Sun-yup, Korea's first four-star general, have been laid to rest at the Daejeon National Cemetery. The controversy over where to bury the Korean War hero continued up until the last day of his funeral.



[Pkg]



​A casket covered in the national flag is placed into a grave. The late general's junior officers pay their final respects. Late General Paik Sun-yup's funeral was held on a rainy day. Aside from the bereaved family and military officials, it was also attended by U.S. ambassador to Korea Harry Harris. Soil from eight Korean War battle sites that Paik chose personally when he was alive is sprinkled onto the casket. With 19 funeral salutes, the Korean War hero is finally laid to rest.



[Soundbite] SUH WOOK(CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF) : "I can say with confidence that General Paik is smiling happily with his beloved comrades."



Before leaving the altar, a memorial service presided over by the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Korea Army was held.



[Soundbite] ROBERT ABRAMS(COMMANDER OF R.O.K.-U.S. COMBINED FORCES COMMAND)



The late general's bereaved family wanted Paik to be buried at the Daejeon National Cemetery, and the petition of the Center for Historical Truth and Justice filed to a court to ban Paik's burial at any national cemetery had been dismissed. However, the controversy over his burial continued up until the final day of his funeral. Some two hundred members of conservative and progressive groups gathered at the front gate of the Daejeon National Cemetery to protest Paik's burial due to his record of serving in the Japanese army.



[Soundbite] "No to burying Paik Sun-yup here!"



However, others say laying a Korean War hero to rest at the Daejeon cemetery instead of the Seoul National Cemetery is tantamount to ill-treating him.



[Soundbite] "Because of General Paik Sun-yup this country was able to protect its freedom."

