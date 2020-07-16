KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea today decided to keep the nation's key interest rate at the current zero-point-five percent. In March and May, the central bank slashed its policy interest rate by a total of three fourths of a percentage point in an proactive effort to ease an economic blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But this time, the BOK appears to have decided that another rate cut is not necessary, considering the relatively stable financial market and the overheated housing market.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the nation has been able to flatten the curve of new coronavirus infections, as South Koreans have strictly followed social distancing and other quarantine rules, like wearing face masks. The headquarters also thanked mask producers and distributors for cooperating to stabilize the supply of the products.
A college students' organization condemning Japan has filed a police complaint against the operator of a right-wing YouTube channel. The youth group accused the YouTuber of attempted murder, claiming he intimidatingly drove his car toward its members who were staging a sit-in in front of a statue symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery on Monday.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2020.07.16 (15:13)
- 수정 2020.07.16 (16:46)
