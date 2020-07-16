SALES GROUP MEMBERS VIOLATE GATHERING RULE News Today 입력 2020.07.16 (15:14) 수정 2020.07.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Police found 20 people in a door-to-door sales office in Gwangju in violation of the local government's order banning all gatherings. The city of Gwangju stated that anyone violating the disease control regulations will be prosecuted with zero tolerance. The police have sent the latest case to the prosecution.



[Pkg]



A joint team of government workers and police enter a door-to-door sales office.



[Soundbite] "Don't go out. Stay inside."



When the inspectors stepped inside, people in the office began showing up one by one. About ten people were seated in another room packed with chairs.



[Soundbite] "(We are not having a seminar.) All gatherings are banned now."



On July 3rd, the city of Gwangju issued an administrative order that bans all gatherings in door-to-door sales businesses and other workplaces. But here, 20 employees have congregated when the notice on the ban is clearly displayed on the office door.



[Soundbite] KIM JIN-GYO(GWANGJU SEOBU POLICE STATION) : "Violators of the gathering ban can be fined up to 3 million won."



Since February, 19 cases were reported in Gwangju alone for violating the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act. The Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency have sent 14 of those 19 cases, involving 57 people, to the prosecutors' office. Public health authorities stressed the importance of following disease control rules. They said unexpected community spreads could happen anytime although the transmission in the city has slowed down somewhat.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-SEOP(GWANGJU MAYOR) : "Complacency and carelessness can lead to irrevocable pain and suffering of others and threaten the safety of Gwangju."



Police plan to promptly investigate some religious facilities that also violated the gathering ban.

