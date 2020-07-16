LOCAL GOVT PRODUCES HEAT MAP News Today 입력 2020.07.16 (15:16) 수정 2020.07.16 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



This summer is expected to be hotter than ever before. One district in the city of Ulsan has launched the production of a heat map to prepare for the hot season.



[Pkg]



A drone equipped with a thermal sensor flies over the Taehwagang River in Ulsan. Buildings lined up along the river are shown in blue. The water temperature is recorded at 16 degrees Celsius. A lush bamboo grove also appears blue on the screen, meaning the temperature of the land surface is low. By contrast, the downtown area packed with a concrete jungle of buildings is all red. The temperature of roofs reaches 30 degrees. Asphalt pavement temperatures even soar to 40 or 50 degrees. An analysis of some residential areas in the city of Ulsan shows that areas with many low-rise buildings had higher radiant temperatures due to the heated land surface, whereas areas with many high-rise buildings were found to have relatively lower radiant temperatures. The Jung-gu District Office of Ulsan has launched the production of a heat map using this information.



[Soundbite] LEE HAE-RYONG(RESEARCHER AT DRONE COMPANY) : "The heat map is about 80 percent complete. We will take images to combine them with the map."



The map is expected to provide basic information for devising heat wave measures such as dispatching street flusher trucks and installing fountains.



[Soundbite] KIM HYUNG-CHUL(JUNG-GU DISTRICT OFFICE, ULSAN) : "We will analyze temperature differences on land surface using geospatial information technologies to prepare heat wave measures."



Throughout July, drones will be flown in the crowded areas of Ulsan to analyze land surface temperatures.

