[Anchor Lead]
Korean authorities found 20 Russian sailors on a deep-sea fishing vessel docked at Busan Port infected with COVID-19. That bring the total of COVID-infected Russian sailors discovered at Busan Port in the past one month to 40. The Korean government decided to test all Russian sailors for COVID-19.
A 800-ton deep-sea fishing vessel sailing under the Russian flag is docked at Busan South Port. 17 Russians from its crew have tested positive for COVID-19 and transported to the Busan Medical Center. This vessel entered Gamcheon Port on June 26th and passed 'on-board quarantine' in accordance with Korea's tougher quarantine measures. The sailors were asymptomatic at the time of the quarantine inspection, but their symptoms showed up afterwards.
[Soundbite] (PORT OFFICIAL(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We board the ship to check their temperatures and ask whether they have any symptoms. Even this procedure has flaws."
Meanwhile, 21 local port workers were found to have unloaded cargo from this vessel on July 3rd. Multiple shipyard workers, who boarded the ship for repair, also came in contact with the Russian crew members. Three more sailors from two Russian vessels that came into Gamcheon Port Thursday afternoon tested positive as well. They were tested during the on-board quarantine procedure because they were suspected of showing symptoms. They apparently did not come in contact with any locals. As a large number of Russian sailors at Busan Port were found to be infected with COVID-19, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to test all Russian sailors who frequently come in contact with local workers.
[Pkg]
- RUSSIAN SAILORS DOCKED AT BUSAN PORT INFECTED
- 입력 2020.07.17 (15:05)
- 수정 2020.07.17 (16:46)
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
