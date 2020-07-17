KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The government will send a special flight to Iraq to bring home Korean workers there where COVID-19 is spreading fast. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that over 2,000 new cases are being reported in Iraq each day and stressed it is a country's basic duty to protect the health and safety of its citizens who are exposed to the threat of an infectious disease while working overseas for national interest away from family.
The government will kickstart job projects this month aimed at alleviating the employment shock caused by the COVID-19 fallout. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the government was preparing for the creation of an additional 575-thousand jobs in the public sector and for young people, following the third supplementary budget passed in parliament. He said that related agencies will conduct checks later in the year to inspect implementation and progress of the projects.
The British government has for the 5th consecutive year named North Korea as a human rights priority country. In its annual Human Rights and Democracy Report, the UK Foreign Office designated 30 countries including North Korea in this category. The report said there was no improvement in the dire human rights situation in the North in 2019 and the regime continued to exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens’ lives.
The government will send a special flight to Iraq to bring home Korean workers there where COVID-19 is spreading fast. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that over 2,000 new cases are being reported in Iraq each day and stressed it is a country's basic duty to protect the health and safety of its citizens who are exposed to the threat of an infectious disease while working overseas for national interest away from family.
The government will kickstart job projects this month aimed at alleviating the employment shock caused by the COVID-19 fallout. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the government was preparing for the creation of an additional 575-thousand jobs in the public sector and for young people, following the third supplementary budget passed in parliament. He said that related agencies will conduct checks later in the year to inspect implementation and progress of the projects.
The British government has for the 5th consecutive year named North Korea as a human rights priority country. In its annual Human Rights and Democracy Report, the UK Foreign Office designated 30 countries including North Korea in this category. The report said there was no improvement in the dire human rights situation in the North in 2019 and the regime continued to exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens’ lives.
- NEWS BRIEF
-
- 입력 2020.07.17 (15:07)
- 수정 2020.07.17 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
The government will send a special flight to Iraq to bring home Korean workers there where COVID-19 is spreading fast. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that over 2,000 new cases are being reported in Iraq each day and stressed it is a country's basic duty to protect the health and safety of its citizens who are exposed to the threat of an infectious disease while working overseas for national interest away from family.
The government will kickstart job projects this month aimed at alleviating the employment shock caused by the COVID-19 fallout. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the government was preparing for the creation of an additional 575-thousand jobs in the public sector and for young people, following the third supplementary budget passed in parliament. He said that related agencies will conduct checks later in the year to inspect implementation and progress of the projects.
The British government has for the 5th consecutive year named North Korea as a human rights priority country. In its annual Human Rights and Democracy Report, the UK Foreign Office designated 30 countries including North Korea in this category. The report said there was no improvement in the dire human rights situation in the North in 2019 and the regime continued to exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens’ lives.
The government will send a special flight to Iraq to bring home Korean workers there where COVID-19 is spreading fast. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that over 2,000 new cases are being reported in Iraq each day and stressed it is a country's basic duty to protect the health and safety of its citizens who are exposed to the threat of an infectious disease while working overseas for national interest away from family.
The government will kickstart job projects this month aimed at alleviating the employment shock caused by the COVID-19 fallout. Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the government was preparing for the creation of an additional 575-thousand jobs in the public sector and for young people, following the third supplementary budget passed in parliament. He said that related agencies will conduct checks later in the year to inspect implementation and progress of the projects.
The British government has for the 5th consecutive year named North Korea as a human rights priority country. In its annual Human Rights and Democracy Report, the UK Foreign Office designated 30 countries including North Korea in this category. The report said there was no improvement in the dire human rights situation in the North in 2019 and the regime continued to exert control over nearly every aspect of citizens’ lives.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다