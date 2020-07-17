LOCAL GOVT TO PROVIDE EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND News Today 입력 2020.07.17 (15:08) 수정 2020.07.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The Daegu City Government has pledged to provide additional disaster relief funds to all citizens by fall. Authorities will discuss how to pay the subsidies with the public, but it remains to be seen if errors that were made when the disaster relief funds were paid for the first time will be avoided this time around.



[Pkg]



The Daegu City Government has set a budget for a second disaster relief fund to help the public fight the pandemic. It amounts to 243 billion won -- almost 192 billion provided by the municipal government using fiscal restructuring and disaster funds, and around 50 billion from public funds. Unlike the first disaster relief fund, which was provided only to citizens earning below 100 percent median income, the second fund will be paid to all citizens. 100,000 won per person.



[Soundbite] KWON YOUNG-JIN(DAEGU MAYOR) : "I hope this will help alleviate the impact of the prolonged pandemic on the regional economy and serve as consolation to the residents of our city, who have endured a lot of suffering so far."



So far, only the amount and eligibility have been confirmed. Other details will be decided by a committee consisting of eight people, including representatives of academia and civic groups. The Daegu City Government plans to follow the example of Gyeonggi-do Province, which paid disaster relief subsidies to all residents, and discuss the matter with public officials who were in charge of subsidy payment.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-IL(DAEGU COMMITTEE ON IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS DURING THE PANDEMIC) : "So far the matter was discussed by senior officials only. But we will expand cooperation to front-line institutions as well."



When the first emergency relief fund was provided in Daegu back in April, the issue sparked multiple controversies, such as belated adjustment of health insurance criteria, misappropriation of funds by public servants and the resignation of the vice mayor. The Daegu City government pledged to avoid errors this time around so that all citizens can receive needed help in these difficult times.

