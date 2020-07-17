KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
A man in his 20s who was secretly filming women in an underground pass was caught by a police officer and his spouse who happened to be passing by. The man's phone was found to contain illegally taped videos of more than 20 women.
[Pkg]
At this underground pass in a busy area in Daejeon, a man in his 20s closely trails a woman climbing the stairs. He has a phone in his hand. He is using it to secretly tape the woman's body parts. The perpetrator was accidentally spotted by a married couple. It was a police officer and his spouse. They immediately apprehended the man upon witnessing what he was doing.
[Soundbite] LEE YUN-HAK(DAEJEON DONGBU POLICE AGENCY) : "He took out his phone from his back pocket while approaching the stairs and began to secretly tape the woman's body parts."
While the husband was holding down the perpetrator, the wife ran up to the victim and notified her of what had just happened. The man denied his wrongdoing. He tried to flee the scene, but the couple and other passers-by managed to detain him again. Later, police arrived at the scene and arrested the man. His phone was found to contain illegally taped videos of 23 different women. Thanks to the swift judgment and courageous action of an off-duty police officer, the perpetrator was stopped from victimizing more women.
[Soundbite] LEE YUN-HAK(DAEJEON DONGBU POLICE AGENCY) : "Even though it was my day off, I am still a police officer. I believe police must be able to help citizens at any time."
Police have requested a digital forensic analysis of the man's phone and are investigating if there are more victims.
- MAN CAUGHT OF ILLEGALLY FILMING WOMEN
