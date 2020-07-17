UTILIZING ROBOTS IN FIGHTING WILDFIRES

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
지금까지의 스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The use of robots keeps expanding in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Korea Forest Service is pushing for utilizing wearable robots for fighting wildfires.
[Pkg]
Firefighters ascend a mountain. Even after a blaze has been put out by helicopters, firefighters have to visit the site in person to extinguish the remaining sparks. It's a very physically demanding job that causes severe fatigue. Firefighters put on non-motorized wearable robots. The device makes climbing stairs and uphill areas easy by supporting the leg muscles. It reduces the use of muscles and alleviates fatigue by assisting with walking, and helping the wearer maintain the right posture.
[Soundbite] KONG HYUN-CHUL(RESEARCHER AT COMPANY DEVELOPING WEARABLE ROBOT) : "When climbing stairs, just supporting the back with a single finger makes it easier to move. This robot is designed for that."
This wearable robot is the result of the Korea Forest Service's R&D project aimed at utilizing forest science technologies. It protect firefighters and helps boost efficiency when fighting wildfires.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HWANG(KOREA FOREST SERVICE) : "This robot significantly increases muscle strength when lifting heavy objects or setting up firebreak lines."
The Korea Forest Service plans to complete the development of the wearable robotbefore the year is up, and supply it to firefighters on the east coast and in the Forest Aviation Headquarters first before supplying them to firefighters nationwide.
The use of robots keeps expanding in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Korea Forest Service is pushing for utilizing wearable robots for fighting wildfires.
[Pkg]
Firefighters ascend a mountain. Even after a blaze has been put out by helicopters, firefighters have to visit the site in person to extinguish the remaining sparks. It's a very physically demanding job that causes severe fatigue. Firefighters put on non-motorized wearable robots. The device makes climbing stairs and uphill areas easy by supporting the leg muscles. It reduces the use of muscles and alleviates fatigue by assisting with walking, and helping the wearer maintain the right posture.
[Soundbite] KONG HYUN-CHUL(RESEARCHER AT COMPANY DEVELOPING WEARABLE ROBOT) : "When climbing stairs, just supporting the back with a single finger makes it easier to move. This robot is designed for that."
This wearable robot is the result of the Korea Forest Service's R&D project aimed at utilizing forest science technologies. It protect firefighters and helps boost efficiency when fighting wildfires.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HWANG(KOREA FOREST SERVICE) : "This robot significantly increases muscle strength when lifting heavy objects or setting up firebreak lines."
The Korea Forest Service plans to complete the development of the wearable robotbefore the year is up, and supply it to firefighters on the east coast and in the Forest Aviation Headquarters first before supplying them to firefighters nationwide.
- UTILIZING ROBOTS IN FIGHTING WILDFIRES
-
- 입력 2020.07.17 (15:12)
- 수정 2020.07.17 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
The use of robots keeps expanding in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Korea Forest Service is pushing for utilizing wearable robots for fighting wildfires.
[Pkg]
Firefighters ascend a mountain. Even after a blaze has been put out by helicopters, firefighters have to visit the site in person to extinguish the remaining sparks. It's a very physically demanding job that causes severe fatigue. Firefighters put on non-motorized wearable robots. The device makes climbing stairs and uphill areas easy by supporting the leg muscles. It reduces the use of muscles and alleviates fatigue by assisting with walking, and helping the wearer maintain the right posture.
[Soundbite] KONG HYUN-CHUL(RESEARCHER AT COMPANY DEVELOPING WEARABLE ROBOT) : "When climbing stairs, just supporting the back with a single finger makes it easier to move. This robot is designed for that."
This wearable robot is the result of the Korea Forest Service's R&D project aimed at utilizing forest science technologies. It protect firefighters and helps boost efficiency when fighting wildfires.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HWANG(KOREA FOREST SERVICE) : "This robot significantly increases muscle strength when lifting heavy objects or setting up firebreak lines."
The Korea Forest Service plans to complete the development of the wearable robotbefore the year is up, and supply it to firefighters on the east coast and in the Forest Aviation Headquarters first before supplying them to firefighters nationwide.
The use of robots keeps expanding in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Korea Forest Service is pushing for utilizing wearable robots for fighting wildfires.
[Pkg]
Firefighters ascend a mountain. Even after a blaze has been put out by helicopters, firefighters have to visit the site in person to extinguish the remaining sparks. It's a very physically demanding job that causes severe fatigue. Firefighters put on non-motorized wearable robots. The device makes climbing stairs and uphill areas easy by supporting the leg muscles. It reduces the use of muscles and alleviates fatigue by assisting with walking, and helping the wearer maintain the right posture.
[Soundbite] KONG HYUN-CHUL(RESEARCHER AT COMPANY DEVELOPING WEARABLE ROBOT) : "When climbing stairs, just supporting the back with a single finger makes it easier to move. This robot is designed for that."
This wearable robot is the result of the Korea Forest Service's R&D project aimed at utilizing forest science technologies. It protect firefighters and helps boost efficiency when fighting wildfires.
[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-HWANG(KOREA FOREST SERVICE) : "This robot significantly increases muscle strength when lifting heavy objects or setting up firebreak lines."
The Korea Forest Service plans to complete the development of the wearable robotbefore the year is up, and supply it to firefighters on the east coast and in the Forest Aviation Headquarters first before supplying them to firefighters nationwide.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다