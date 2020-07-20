KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
Statistics Korea says the employment rate among people in their 40s has hit a 21-year low. The rate stood at 76.9 percent last month, the lowest since June 1999 when the nation was gripped by a financial crisis. The employment rate for male breadwinners in their 40s fell for the first time to the 80-percent level last month after hovering over 90 percent for two decades.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters is calling on South Koreans to embrace the new normal for spending summer vacations, as the coronavirus is here to stay for the time being. While recommending museums or galleries as a good alternative to well-known tourist destinations, the headquarters also advised vacationers to have short trips and avoid crowded spots if possible. It also asked local governments to develop new sites to vacation.
The Seoul Southern District Court rejected prosecutors' request to issue an arrest warrant for a 57-year-old man who threw a shoes at President Moon Jae-in at the National Assembly last Thursday. The bench delivered the decision, noting there is no flight risk and potential to destroy evidence. Identified by his surname "Jeong," the man is accused of obstructing public officials on duty.
