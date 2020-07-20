DOMESTIC FILM “PENINSULAR” GARNERS ATTENTION News Today 입력 2020.07.20 (15:09) 수정 2020.07.20 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



A South Korean zombie thriller is receiving rave reviews at home and abroad. The film "Peninsula" was sold to 185 countries even before its release. The film, released last week, is now attracting a record number of moviegoers despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Next, we will look into why this Korean zombie film is appealing to movie fans in the era of a pandemic.



[Pkg]



"Peninsula" takes place on a Korean Peninsula dominated by zombies. Released last Wednesday, Director Yeon Sang-ho's follow-up to his 2016 zombie smash "Train to Busan," has taken the potential of Korean zombie thrillers to a new level.



[Soundbite] HAN SEONG-SOO(ACTOR) : "The zombies are more aggressive towards their targets, compared to those in "Train to Busan.""



Originating from Western culture, zombies refer to the revival of dead bodies. In fictional stories, zombies are typically depicted as will-less supernatural figures with blank looks that move very slowly. But Korean movies and TV series present a different description of the undead. They make faster and freer moves. They can be your neighbors or family members who were alive just a moment ago. Korean zombie thrillers also boast solid storylines featuring sad personal stories of zombies, treating the undead as poor, pitiful figures, rather than an evil monster to defeat.



[Soundbite] CHANG KYU-TAE(VIEWER) : "Many family members or close friends die, making zombies seem to have human emotions."



While receiving rave reviews from international news outlets for its new interpretation of zombies, "Peninsula" was sold to 185 countries and was invited to this year's Cannes International Film Festival.



[Soundbite] YEON SANG-HO(DIRECTOR) : "I certainly feel that the status of Korean zombie movies has changed."



The movie on the plague of virus-infected zombies appears to have a dramatic appeal in the era of a pandemic.



[Soundbite] KIM HEON-SIK(CULTURE CRITIC) : "The movie sends a message that we should cooperate with each other to survive the threat posed by an unknown presence."



With the prolonged coronavirus outbreak going on for over six months, people seem to encourage themselves by cheering for the movie characters desperately fighting against the undead.

