PRESIDENT'S STANCE ON PRESERVING GREEN-BELT ZONES

KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
스크랩 내역이 필요하신 이용자께서는 7월24일까지 전용 게시판[바로가기▷]에 신청해주시면 제공해드리겠습니다.
그동안 스크랩 서비스를 이용해 주셔서 감사드리며, 더 나은 서비스를 제공할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 감사합니다.
기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Critics say public distrust in government real estate policies has grown, as some government and ruling party officials proposed to open up greenbelt zones as a way to ease the housing supply shortage, following the government's latest package of real estate measures announced earlier this month. President Moon Jae-in put an end to these disputes by asking the government to find other solutions.
[Pkg]
On Monday, President Moon Jae-in unveiled his stance on real estate-related issues after holding a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. He decided to preserve greenbelt zones for future generations. The announcement put an end to recent disputes over proposals to lift greenbelt restrictions to increase housing supply in Seoul and its surrounding areas, which fueled market jitters and public distrust in government policies. The South Korean leader called on officials to devise other measures to address the housing supply shortage, such as utilizing state-owned sites and facilities. The president asked the Defense Ministry and the Seoul city government to narrow differences on whether to develop a state-owned golf course in the capital as a residential area. It is known that Moon accepted the PM's recommendations produced at a meeting of high-level officials from the ruling party, government and top office, held on Sunday. The president then instructed the government to come up with measures to discourage the disproportionate investment of floating funds topping three quadrillion won in the property market.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "All policies must be employed to encourage investments in healthy and productive investment destinations, instead of unproductive markets like real estate."
He cited the stock market as a healthy and productive investment destination.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Contrary to predictions of many experts, the Korean stock market remains stable. It is largely thanks to individual investors' active investment."
The government plans to unveil measures to expand housing supply within this month, as its failure in reining in the overheated property market is said to be the reason for the falling approval rating of the president and ruling party.
Critics say public distrust in government real estate policies has grown, as some government and ruling party officials proposed to open up greenbelt zones as a way to ease the housing supply shortage, following the government's latest package of real estate measures announced earlier this month. President Moon Jae-in put an end to these disputes by asking the government to find other solutions.
[Pkg]
On Monday, President Moon Jae-in unveiled his stance on real estate-related issues after holding a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. He decided to preserve greenbelt zones for future generations. The announcement put an end to recent disputes over proposals to lift greenbelt restrictions to increase housing supply in Seoul and its surrounding areas, which fueled market jitters and public distrust in government policies. The South Korean leader called on officials to devise other measures to address the housing supply shortage, such as utilizing state-owned sites and facilities. The president asked the Defense Ministry and the Seoul city government to narrow differences on whether to develop a state-owned golf course in the capital as a residential area. It is known that Moon accepted the PM's recommendations produced at a meeting of high-level officials from the ruling party, government and top office, held on Sunday. The president then instructed the government to come up with measures to discourage the disproportionate investment of floating funds topping three quadrillion won in the property market.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "All policies must be employed to encourage investments in healthy and productive investment destinations, instead of unproductive markets like real estate."
He cited the stock market as a healthy and productive investment destination.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Contrary to predictions of many experts, the Korean stock market remains stable. It is largely thanks to individual investors' active investment."
The government plans to unveil measures to expand housing supply within this month, as its failure in reining in the overheated property market is said to be the reason for the falling approval rating of the president and ruling party.
- PRESIDENT'S STANCE ON PRESERVING GREEN-BELT ZONES
-
- 입력 2020.07.21 (15:14)
- 수정 2020.07.21 (16:46)
[Anchor Lead]
Critics say public distrust in government real estate policies has grown, as some government and ruling party officials proposed to open up greenbelt zones as a way to ease the housing supply shortage, following the government's latest package of real estate measures announced earlier this month. President Moon Jae-in put an end to these disputes by asking the government to find other solutions.
[Pkg]
On Monday, President Moon Jae-in unveiled his stance on real estate-related issues after holding a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. He decided to preserve greenbelt zones for future generations. The announcement put an end to recent disputes over proposals to lift greenbelt restrictions to increase housing supply in Seoul and its surrounding areas, which fueled market jitters and public distrust in government policies. The South Korean leader called on officials to devise other measures to address the housing supply shortage, such as utilizing state-owned sites and facilities. The president asked the Defense Ministry and the Seoul city government to narrow differences on whether to develop a state-owned golf course in the capital as a residential area. It is known that Moon accepted the PM's recommendations produced at a meeting of high-level officials from the ruling party, government and top office, held on Sunday. The president then instructed the government to come up with measures to discourage the disproportionate investment of floating funds topping three quadrillion won in the property market.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "All policies must be employed to encourage investments in healthy and productive investment destinations, instead of unproductive markets like real estate."
He cited the stock market as a healthy and productive investment destination.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Contrary to predictions of many experts, the Korean stock market remains stable. It is largely thanks to individual investors' active investment."
The government plans to unveil measures to expand housing supply within this month, as its failure in reining in the overheated property market is said to be the reason for the falling approval rating of the president and ruling party.
Critics say public distrust in government real estate policies has grown, as some government and ruling party officials proposed to open up greenbelt zones as a way to ease the housing supply shortage, following the government's latest package of real estate measures announced earlier this month. President Moon Jae-in put an end to these disputes by asking the government to find other solutions.
[Pkg]
On Monday, President Moon Jae-in unveiled his stance on real estate-related issues after holding a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun. He decided to preserve greenbelt zones for future generations. The announcement put an end to recent disputes over proposals to lift greenbelt restrictions to increase housing supply in Seoul and its surrounding areas, which fueled market jitters and public distrust in government policies. The South Korean leader called on officials to devise other measures to address the housing supply shortage, such as utilizing state-owned sites and facilities. The president asked the Defense Ministry and the Seoul city government to narrow differences on whether to develop a state-owned golf course in the capital as a residential area. It is known that Moon accepted the PM's recommendations produced at a meeting of high-level officials from the ruling party, government and top office, held on Sunday. The president then instructed the government to come up with measures to discourage the disproportionate investment of floating funds topping three quadrillion won in the property market.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "All policies must be employed to encourage investments in healthy and productive investment destinations, instead of unproductive markets like real estate."
He cited the stock market as a healthy and productive investment destination.
[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "Contrary to predictions of many experts, the Korean stock market remains stable. It is largely thanks to individual investors' active investment."
The government plans to unveil measures to expand housing supply within this month, as its failure in reining in the overheated property market is said to be the reason for the falling approval rating of the president and ruling party.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
알려드립니다