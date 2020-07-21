KBS 뉴스홈페이지의 스크랩 서비스가 2020년 7월 24일(금) 부로 종료됩니다.
[Anchor Lead]
The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said that South Korea's first military communications satellite Anasis-II was successfully launched into space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:30 am Korea time on Tuesday. Following a three month test period, the satellite will be officially handed to the Korean military. Through the satellite, Korea is expected to enhance communication capabilities against enemy jamming attacks and secure a stable communications network.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard said Tuesday they will conduct patrols against illegal Chinese fishing within this month in a body of water which is jointly managed by Korean and Chinese authorities. China's fishing season closes between early May and early September but an average 100 Chinese fishing vessels engage in illegal operations each day. They appear especially at night or when the weather is bad to avoid clampdowns and even operate in Korea's exclusive economic zone.
The Cultural Heritage Administration said Tuesday that special tours of the Gyeonghoeru Pavilion at Gyeongbokgung Palace which were suspended due to the pandemic will resume Wednesday and continue through the end of October. The pavilion, designated as National Treasure No. 224. It was used during the Joseon dynasty era when kings held banquets or receptions for foreign envoys. During special tours, visitors are allowed access to the tower's usually restricted second floor from where they can view the whole palace and nearby Inwangsan Mountain.
- NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.07.21 (15:16)
- 수정 2020.07.21 (16:46)
