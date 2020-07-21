RIVAL PARTIES TALK OVER RELOCATING GOVT BODIES News Today 입력 2020.07.21 (15:17) 수정 2020.07.21 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party has proposed relocating the National Assembly, the presidential office and all government agencies to the administrative city of Sejong. He said the move would be a way to counter soaring housing prices. However, the main opposition United Future Party is against the idea. The presidential office said it would keep and eye on the debate between the ruling and opposition camps.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon proposed moving the National Assembly, the presidential office and all government agencies to the administrative city of Sejong. He made the proposal in his address to parliament on Monday, following his earlier pledge to legislate more real estate bills at the July session of the National Assembly.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(DP FLOOR LEADER) : "The relocation could resolve the issues of overpopulation and high housing prices in Seoul and its surrounding areas."



Kim said the complete relocation would be an essential strategy to ensure the nation's balanced development and innovative regional growth. He appears to think that current measures to counter soaring housing prices are not enough to discourage property demand that is concentrated in Seoul and its surrounding areas. Back in 2004, the Constitutional Court ruled the capital relocation bill was unconstitutional, based on the common law that Seoul is the nation's capital. The Democratic Party supports Kim's proposal, saying the ruling could be overturned. Having denounced the government's real estate policies, the United Future Party immediately voiced opposition to the proposal.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "The Constitutional Court has already decided that capital relocation is not possible. It cannot be overturned now."



UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young declined to comment on the issue, saying a careful approach is necessary. The presidential office said the issue is up to the National Assembly, adding it will watch discussions between the ruling and opposition parties.

RIVAL PARTIES TALK OVER RELOCATING GOVT BODIES

입력 2020.07.21 (15:17) 수정 2020.07.21 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party has proposed relocating the National Assembly, the presidential office and all government agencies to the administrative city of Sejong. He said the move would be a way to counter soaring housing prices. However, the main opposition United Future Party is against the idea. The presidential office said it would keep and eye on the debate between the ruling and opposition camps.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon proposed moving the National Assembly, the presidential office and all government agencies to the administrative city of Sejong. He made the proposal in his address to parliament on Monday, following his earlier pledge to legislate more real estate bills at the July session of the National Assembly.



[Soundbite] KIM TAE-NYEON(DP FLOOR LEADER) : "The relocation could resolve the issues of overpopulation and high housing prices in Seoul and its surrounding areas."



Kim said the complete relocation would be an essential strategy to ensure the nation's balanced development and innovative regional growth. He appears to think that current measures to counter soaring housing prices are not enough to discourage property demand that is concentrated in Seoul and its surrounding areas. Back in 2004, the Constitutional Court ruled the capital relocation bill was unconstitutional, based on the common law that Seoul is the nation's capital. The Democratic Party supports Kim's proposal, saying the ruling could be overturned. Having denounced the government's real estate policies, the United Future Party immediately voiced opposition to the proposal.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM UFP LEADER) : "The Constitutional Court has already decided that capital relocation is not possible. It cannot be overturned now."



UFP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young declined to comment on the issue, saying a careful approach is necessary. The presidential office said the issue is up to the National Assembly, adding it will watch discussions between the ruling and opposition parties.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보