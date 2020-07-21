PUSHING FOR REUNION OF SEPARATED FAMILIES News Today 입력 2020.07.21 (15:19) 수정 2020.07.21 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young has vowed to push for separated family reunions during the upcoming Chuseok holiday. It's one of the several North Korea policies that he laid out two days prior to his confirmation hearing. If Lee is appointed to the post, separated family reunions will likely become the number one project on his list.



[Pkg]



​Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young believes separated family reunions should be the government's top priority regardless of political inclinations. He vowed to push for reunions to be held during the upcoming Chuseok holiday and even laid out a detailed plan. he minister nominee pointed out, because of the pandemic, the event could take place on a small scale in Panmunjom, with just ten families from each side. With just two months left before Chuseok, Lee will likely push for separated family reunions as his first project if appointed. He has always emphasized that issues such as food, illness and things people want to see before they die must be addressed by the nation on its own, not through cooperation with the U.S.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(UNIFICATION MINISTER-NOMINEE) : "There are matters that must be discussed by the South Korea-U.S. working-level group and things that we can do based on our own judgment."



The statement reflects his determination to pro-actively carry out cross-border public health projects, such as supporting Pyongyang General Hospital, and sending food aid. Lee stressed the budget for providing 200,000 tons of rice to the North has already been set, and that pharmaceuticals and food can be provided not only as humanitarian aid, but also through trade. The minister-nominee explained there are limitations in demanding compensation from Pyongyang for destroying the inter-Korean liaison office. s for the joint Seoul-Washington military drills scheduled for later this year, Lee insinuated the necessity of postponing the exercises or scaling them down, as it should be held in a way that promotes cross-border dialogue as well as dialogue between the regime and the States.

PUSHING FOR REUNION OF SEPARATED FAMILIES

입력 2020.07.21 (15:19) 수정 2020.07.21 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young has vowed to push for separated family reunions during the upcoming Chuseok holiday. It's one of the several North Korea policies that he laid out two days prior to his confirmation hearing. If Lee is appointed to the post, separated family reunions will likely become the number one project on his list.



[Pkg]



​Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young believes separated family reunions should be the government's top priority regardless of political inclinations. He vowed to push for reunions to be held during the upcoming Chuseok holiday and even laid out a detailed plan. he minister nominee pointed out, because of the pandemic, the event could take place on a small scale in Panmunjom, with just ten families from each side. With just two months left before Chuseok, Lee will likely push for separated family reunions as his first project if appointed. He has always emphasized that issues such as food, illness and things people want to see before they die must be addressed by the nation on its own, not through cooperation with the U.S.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(UNIFICATION MINISTER-NOMINEE) : "There are matters that must be discussed by the South Korea-U.S. working-level group and things that we can do based on our own judgment."



The statement reflects his determination to pro-actively carry out cross-border public health projects, such as supporting Pyongyang General Hospital, and sending food aid. Lee stressed the budget for providing 200,000 tons of rice to the North has already been set, and that pharmaceuticals and food can be provided not only as humanitarian aid, but also through trade. The minister-nominee explained there are limitations in demanding compensation from Pyongyang for destroying the inter-Korean liaison office. s for the joint Seoul-Washington military drills scheduled for later this year, Lee insinuated the necessity of postponing the exercises or scaling them down, as it should be held in a way that promotes cross-border dialogue as well as dialogue between the regime and the States.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보