LEAK OF TOXIC CHEMICAL IN PLANT News Today 입력 2020.07.21 (15:21)

[Anchor Lead]



A toxic chemical leaked at a semiconductor plant in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, this morning. Seven workers were taken to hospital and residents were ordered to evacuate.



[Pkg]



A toxic chemical leak occurred at the plant of semiconductor manufacturer KEC just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Over 110 kilograms of trichlorosilane was leaked, as the plant's gas tank was partly damaged. Used in manufacturing semiconductors, the chemical is a colorless liquid that can cause breathing difficulties, headaches and dizziness if inhaled. ollowing the leakage, seven workers were taken to hospital. All of them were not in critical condition and have since been discharged. irefighters and municipal officials went to the scene to prevent further leakage and had the situation under control in two hours. The Gyeongsangbuk-do provincial government advised residents to evacuate in an alert message. But it came under fire for sending the message about an hour after the leak was reported. At 4 a.m., fire authorities confirmed that there was no more leakage around the factory, declaring the situation over. An investigation is now underway to determine the scope and cause of the leak.

