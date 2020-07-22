WATER CONTAMINATED WITH BUGS AT FACILITIES News Today 입력 2020.07.22 (15:39) 수정 2020.07.22 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



An investigation into water treatment facilities have found that seven of them had larvae in them. However, it hasn't been confirmed that these organisms reached households via tap water in areas other than Incheon where the first reports of contamination arose.



[Pkg]



Similar to the water treatment facility in Incheon, this facility in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, also uses activated carbon to purify water. One of the activated carbon filters at 17 water treatment tanks here has been found to contain 3 bugs.



[Soundbite] (STAFF AT SAMGYE WATER TREATMENT PLANT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Experts told us that it was the water insect, not the midge."



The environment ministry has inspected 49 water treatment plants nationwide that use activated carbon and found larvae in five areas in addition to the water treatment plants in Incheon and Bupyeong. In Incheon insects that had been found in activated carbon was also found in a distributing reservoir and household faucets. In the other five areas no larvae were found in places other than water treatment facilities. Experts presume that insect nets and other coverings installed at water plants cannot block larvae completely. However, it will likely take some time to figure out the exact cause of the problem, as two other water treatment facilities with proper insect nets have also been found to contain bugs.



[Soundbite] SHIN JIN-SOO(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Currently there is a possibility of midges entering tap water pipes when they are open. We have set up a team of experts to conduct an in-depth investigation."



An investigation into 19 reports of insects in tap water received in Seoul and Busan has revealed that in most cases it was the larvae of flies and moths that permeated households through drains and ditches.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-DONG(KOREA INSTITUTE OF CIVIL ENGINEERING AND BUILDING TECHNOLOGY) : "Sometimes larvae are found in faucets although not in water treatment facilities or distribution reservoirs. Larvae enter faucets and later come out."



Now that the possibility of infestation has been confirmed, the ministry has requested local governments to report the problem to environmental authorities immediately.

WATER CONTAMINATED WITH BUGS AT FACILITIES

입력 2020.07.22 (15:39) 수정 2020.07.22 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



An investigation into water treatment facilities have found that seven of them had larvae in them. However, it hasn't been confirmed that these organisms reached households via tap water in areas other than Incheon where the first reports of contamination arose.



[Pkg]



Similar to the water treatment facility in Incheon, this facility in Gimhae, Gyeongsangnam-do Province, also uses activated carbon to purify water. One of the activated carbon filters at 17 water treatment tanks here has been found to contain 3 bugs.



[Soundbite] (STAFF AT SAMGYE WATER TREATMENT PLANT(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Experts told us that it was the water insect, not the midge."



The environment ministry has inspected 49 water treatment plants nationwide that use activated carbon and found larvae in five areas in addition to the water treatment plants in Incheon and Bupyeong. In Incheon insects that had been found in activated carbon was also found in a distributing reservoir and household faucets. In the other five areas no larvae were found in places other than water treatment facilities. Experts presume that insect nets and other coverings installed at water plants cannot block larvae completely. However, it will likely take some time to figure out the exact cause of the problem, as two other water treatment facilities with proper insect nets have also been found to contain bugs.



[Soundbite] SHIN JIN-SOO(MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT) : "Currently there is a possibility of midges entering tap water pipes when they are open. We have set up a team of experts to conduct an in-depth investigation."



An investigation into 19 reports of insects in tap water received in Seoul and Busan has revealed that in most cases it was the larvae of flies and moths that permeated households through drains and ditches.



[Soundbite] LEE HYUN-DONG(KOREA INSTITUTE OF CIVIL ENGINEERING AND BUILDING TECHNOLOGY) : "Sometimes larvae are found in faucets although not in water treatment facilities or distribution reservoirs. Larvae enter faucets and later come out."



Now that the possibility of infestation has been confirmed, the ministry has requested local governments to report the problem to environmental authorities immediately.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보