UM NOMINEE PLANS ON PUSHING INTER-KOREAN TRADE News Today 입력 2020.07.22 (15:41) 수정 2020.07.22 (16:46)

댓글 0

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young has pledged to seek a breakthrough in restoring dialogue with North Korea by pursuing a trade bartering system between the two Koreas. He floated a specific idea of exchanging water from North Korea’s Mount Baekdusan and alcohol produced near the Daedonggang River for rice and medicine from South Korea.



[Pkg]



In a written response to the confirmation hearing committee's questions, the Unification Minister-nominee expressed the idea of small-scale trade with North Korea. Speaking to reporters, Lee In-young shared more details of his envisioned plan. He gave the example of a barter trade. For instance, exchanging water from North Korea’s Geumgangsan and Baekdusan Mountains and alcohol from Daedonggang River for South Korean rice and medicine. He said bulk cash has always been the issue under global sanctions on the regime, and the government must formulate creative ways to overcome this obstacle.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(UNIFICATION MINISTER-NOMINEE) : "I would like to push for small-scale trade on a humanitarian exchange and cooperation level, first in areas of food, medicine and take into consideration what Koreans want to experience the most from across the border."



Regarding the Seoul-Washington joint military exercise scheduled in August which will likely draw Pyongyang's protest, the nominee feels it should be postponed. But he highlighted there are realistic demands voiced by the defense ministry related to wartime operational control transfer.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(UNIFICATION MINISTER-NOMINEE) : "Hopefully a strategically flexible decision can be reached in consideration of the defense ministry's requests and the COVID-19 spread."



Lee emphasized he would prioritize restoring cross-broder dialogue. He will present and propose a plan on ways to urge the North to come to the dialogue table. The nominee believes allegations concerning his son's military service exemption and overseas studies have been somewhat defused and vowed to take part in the hearing. Lee’s confirmation hearing will be held Thursday.

UM NOMINEE PLANS ON PUSHING INTER-KOREAN TRADE

입력 2020.07.22 (15:41) 수정 2020.07.22 (16:46) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Unification Minister-nominee Lee In-young has pledged to seek a breakthrough in restoring dialogue with North Korea by pursuing a trade bartering system between the two Koreas. He floated a specific idea of exchanging water from North Korea’s Mount Baekdusan and alcohol produced near the Daedonggang River for rice and medicine from South Korea.



[Pkg]



In a written response to the confirmation hearing committee's questions, the Unification Minister-nominee expressed the idea of small-scale trade with North Korea. Speaking to reporters, Lee In-young shared more details of his envisioned plan. He gave the example of a barter trade. For instance, exchanging water from North Korea’s Geumgangsan and Baekdusan Mountains and alcohol from Daedonggang River for South Korean rice and medicine. He said bulk cash has always been the issue under global sanctions on the regime, and the government must formulate creative ways to overcome this obstacle.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(UNIFICATION MINISTER-NOMINEE) : "I would like to push for small-scale trade on a humanitarian exchange and cooperation level, first in areas of food, medicine and take into consideration what Koreans want to experience the most from across the border."



Regarding the Seoul-Washington joint military exercise scheduled in August which will likely draw Pyongyang's protest, the nominee feels it should be postponed. But he highlighted there are realistic demands voiced by the defense ministry related to wartime operational control transfer.



[Soundbite] LEE IN-YOUNG(UNIFICATION MINISTER-NOMINEE) : "Hopefully a strategically flexible decision can be reached in consideration of the defense ministry's requests and the COVID-19 spread."



Lee emphasized he would prioritize restoring cross-broder dialogue. He will present and propose a plan on ways to urge the North to come to the dialogue table. The nominee believes allegations concerning his son's military service exemption and overseas studies have been somewhat defused and vowed to take part in the hearing. Lee’s confirmation hearing will be held Thursday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보