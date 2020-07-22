REVISION OF COVID-19 TREATMENT FOR FOREIGNERS News Today 입력 2020.07.22 (15:43) 수정 2020.07.22 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Currently, foreigners confirmed with COVID-19 in Korea are being treated for free. But with their numbers growing along with rumors of free treatment in Korea, the presidential office and the government are looking to revise the law to charge medical fees to non-Korean patients.



[Pkg]



Imported cases during the two weeks since July 6th has reached 381. Foreigners account for 65% of the total. At present, the cost of testing and treating foreign patients is all covered by the state coffers. This is because Korea's Infectious Disease Prevention Act stipulates the state pays for the treatment cost of foreign infectious disease patients. The government estimates an average 7.5 million won to treat one patient. Even if the actual cost exceeds this amount, the Korean government pays for it. The presidential office and the government are looking to revise the related law. Officials are seeking to have foreign patients shoulder the costs depending on the situation. One Cheong Wa Dae official said the prolonged pandemic and the rising number of foreign patients is the reason behind seeking a legal revision. There have even been rumors that a trip to Korea will guarantee free virus treatment. The government believes Korea's financial support may actually increase the number of foreign patients. WHO regulations limit governments charging fees to foreign patients but rules vary between countries. South Korea has surveyed 21 countries through its foreign missions and found that only 8 nations provide the full cost of COVID-19 testing and treatment. Other countries had no financial support system for foreign patients OR were only assisting long-term residents. However, Korea will also need to address human rights and diplomacy issues. A government official said two systems could be introduced. One where foreign patients foot the bill after receiving treat or another where payment is considered depending on how Koreans are treated overseas. A final decision is expected to come out after consultations between the ruling party, the government and the top office.

