NEWS BRIEF
입력 2020.07.22 (15:45)
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of National Defense reported that 13 soldiers at an army base in Pocheon, Gyeonggi-do Province were confirmed of COVID-19 today, prompting the rest of the soldiers at the base to be tested as well. Two soldiers were tested positive yesterday afternoon after experiencing a fever since Monday and 11 additional soldiers were found infected with the virus during contact tracing.
A tank lorry exploded at a chemical factory in Incheon around 9 PM last night, leaving one person dead and seven injured. The accident is believed to have occurred when hydrogen peroxide is being loaded onto the vehicle. The explosion did not cause a fire, but destroyed a portion of the two-story factory exterior and damaged the outer walls of nearby plants.
In reference to the park to be built on the site of the U.S Army Base in Yongsan, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said yesterday that the new park will be made for the people and by the people. He stressed that the government will allow the people to directly participate in all stages of the construction and will patiently envision the future of the park until the negotiation to return the army base is completed.
